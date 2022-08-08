Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
DeWine claims “great progress” for families. Data say something else
COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, joined by First Lady Fran DeWine, speaks to supporters celebrating DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.)
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Kids’ mental health problems increase in Wisconsin, nationwide
Mental health concerns are rising dramatically among Wisconsin children, particularly among children of color, according to a new report released Monday. The experience of Wisconsin kids is echoed nationwide, according to the 2022 Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The findings reflect what Kids Forward, a Wisconsin...
newsfromthestates.com
Youngkin says parents should be informed of LGBTQ student identity and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin indicated he supports requiring schools to inform parents about their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.“Parents should be at the forefront of all of these discussions,” the governor said. “And I firmly believe that teachers and schools have an obligation to make sure that parents are well informed about what’s happening in their kids’ lives.”—WJLA.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
newsfromthestates.com
Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion
OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
newsfromthestates.com
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills
Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role
Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
newsfromthestates.com
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. (Courtesy of Johner Images) New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Association of Educators: Licensure and compensation proposal won’t solve recruitment and retention problems
Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
JOBS・
newsfromthestates.com
From spine-tingling tales to faces in the trees, Alabama trip puts Kansas in perspective
Whimsical carvings decorate trees in Orr Park in Montevallo, Alabama. Opinion editor Clay Wirestone walked the park on his recent visit to the state. (Clay Wirestone/Kansas Reflector) I was driving along an Alabama backroad with my mother-in-law, hearing about various Southern Gothic deaths that had befallen residents of her neighborhood,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers expanded dental coverage but Mainers are still struggling to find providers
Old Town resident Stacey Velez can’t find a dentist who accepts MaineCare dental coverage within an hour drive of her house. She has been rejected by over 20 providers in the last week. “I’ve been calling everybody who takes MaineCare and none of them are taking new clients,” she...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools need billions to close funding gap, education commission says
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. The Education Quality Commission released a report that finds Oregon schools will need $2.7 billion more dollars in the next biennium to fully support schools. (Salem Reporter/Fred Joe) To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need...
newsfromthestates.com
Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults
Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish is one of the juvenile justice facilities that has seen several outbreaks of violence and escapes. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers...
newsfromthestates.com
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries
In more than half of the 180 state legislative districts on the ballot, one of the two major parties did not have a candidate (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images). One of the major aspects of Missouri’s recent primary was the number of races for which there actually was no contest. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where the procedure is still protected
New Mexican Democratic state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena in Mesilla, New Mexico, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. “We don’t need any outsiders coming here to try to mess with our autonomy and our capacity to shape our own families,” Lara Cadena said of Texan abortion opponents who plan to bring their cause across the border. (Emily Kinskey for The Texas Tribune)
newsfromthestates.com
Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee
Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com
Community risk level rises to high as Michigan reports 20,173 new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Community risk levels are rising across Michigan as coronavirus cases continue to increase, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. The department reports a total of 2,708,622 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an additional...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico Islamic centers, mosques tighten security following Muslim attacks
A string of deaths of Muslim men in New Mexico has members of the community fearing for their lives, and Islamic centers have since added police patrols, locked doors or stopped meeting in person. From the death of the first victim in November 2021 to the most recent on Friday,...
Comments / 0