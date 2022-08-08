ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine claims “great progress” for families. Data say something else

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, joined by First Lady Fran DeWine, speaks to supporters celebrating DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.)
OHIO STATE
Report: Kids’ mental health problems increase in Wisconsin, nationwide

Mental health concerns are rising dramatically among Wisconsin children, particularly among children of color, according to a new report released Monday. The experience of Wisconsin kids is echoed nationwide, according to the 2022 Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The findings reflect what Kids Forward, a Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Youngkin says parents should be informed of LGBTQ student identity and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin indicated he supports requiring schools to inform parents about their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.“Parents should be at the forefront of all of these discussions,” the governor said. “And I firmly believe that teachers and schools have an obligation to make sure that parents are well informed about what’s happening in their kids’ lives.”—WJLA.
VIRGINIA STATE
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
OREGON STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion

OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
NORFOLK, NE
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills

Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Rob Portman
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role

Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
OREGON STATE
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children

New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. (Courtesy of Johner Images) New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for...
IDAHO STATE
NC Association of Educators: Licensure and compensation proposal won’t solve recruitment and retention problems

Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
JOBS
Oregon schools need billions to close funding gap, education commission says

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. The Education Quality Commission released a report that finds Oregon schools will need $2.7 billion more dollars in the next biennium to fully support schools. (Salem Reporter/Fred Joe) To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need...
OREGON STATE
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries

In more than half of the 180 state legislative districts on the ballot, one of the two major parties did not have a candidate (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images). One of the major aspects of Missouri’s recent primary was the number of races for which there actually was no contest. In...
MISSOURI STATE
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where the procedure is still protected

New Mexican Democratic state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena in Mesilla, New Mexico, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. “We don’t need any outsiders coming here to try to mess with our autonomy and our capacity to shape our own families,” Lara Cadena said of Texan abortion opponents who plan to bring their cause across the border. (Emily Kinskey for The Texas Tribune)
TEXAS STATE
Over 10K new businesses register in Colorado in July with reduced filing fee

Selene Nestor, the owner of Olta Mexican Whiskey, speaks during an Aug. 8, 2022 press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Nearly 11,000 new businesses filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in July, the first wave that took advantage of a temporary filing fee reduction passed during the previous legislative session.
COLORADO STATE

