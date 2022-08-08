Read full article on original website
Prosecutors rush to keep accused parade-crasher in jail until trial
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will likely do something dangerous again if he is not kept in jail. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade last week. More than […]
Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
Navajo Nation presidential candidates Nez and Nygren announce their VP running mates
The ballot for Navajo Nation president is set, as incumbent Jonathan Nez and challenger Buu Nygren both announced their vice presidential running mates on Monday. Both campaigns hosted events at the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Ariz., on Monday to let Navajo voters know who their running mates will be.
