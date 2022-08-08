ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Prosecutors rush to keep accused parade-crasher in jail until trial

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will likely do something dangerous again if he is not kept in jail. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade last week. More than […]
GALLUP, NM
krwg.org

Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
nbc11news.com

Navajo president selects political newcomer as VP candidate

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe’s legislative branch. He’s 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy