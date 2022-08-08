ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Democrats caught up in voter data snafu

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Virginia Management Fellows

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the 2022-24 cohort of the Virginia Management Fellows (VMF) program. A collaboration between the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM) and Virginia Tech, the program addresses the Commonwealth’s need for talented, trained, and prepared government leaders. “We welcome the...
VIRGINIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
MARYLAND STATE
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Yvette Lewis
Person
Bob Ehrlich
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention

A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Disclosure statements provide little insight into lawmakers’ finances

Recent efforts to require that lawmakers disclose more about their finances have not gone anywhere in the Democratic-led Legislature. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Members of a state trust that received just $720,000 in this year’s budget face more stringent financial scrutiny than the lawmakers who approved the $50.6...
POLITICS
loudounnow.com

Virginia AG Signs Off on New Loudoun Election Districts

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has certified that it found no reason to object to Loudoun County’s redistricting plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 7. The “certification of no objection,” required by state law, means that the county may now implement its new local election...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Republican Party#Cheerleading#Fundraising#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Gop#Republicans
PLANetizen

Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project

A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills

Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
newsfromthestates.com

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Nottingham MD

Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Anton Black’s family reaches $5M settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit

(AP)—Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning

TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy