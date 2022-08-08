Read full article on original website
Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
Maryland county to decertify election and review ballot counting
Following discrepancies in a county council race, Frederick County decided to decertify its results from the primary last month and will rescan its ballots.
Maryland Democratic Governor Candidate Wes Moore talks infrastructure, bipartisanship
Maryland voters are heading to the polls in November to elect the next governor, and Wes Moore has secured the Democratic candidate spot after a tight primary. Moore spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday morning to discuss his thoughts on a range of issues on voters' minds from infrastructure to public safety to bipartisanship.
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Virginia Management Fellows
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the 2022-24 cohort of the Virginia Management Fellows (VMF) program. A collaboration between the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM) and Virginia Tech, the program addresses the Commonwealth’s need for talented, trained, and prepared government leaders. “We welcome the...
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention
A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
Disclosure statements provide little insight into lawmakers’ finances
Recent efforts to require that lawmakers disclose more about their finances have not gone anywhere in the Democratic-led Legislature. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Members of a state trust that received just $720,000 in this year’s budget face more stringent financial scrutiny than the lawmakers who approved the $50.6...
Virginia AG Signs Off on New Loudoun Election Districts
The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has certified that it found no reason to object to Loudoun County’s redistricting plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 7. The “certification of no objection,” required by state law, means that the county may now implement its new local election...
Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project
A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
The House Committee on Juvenile Justice and Family Issues holds a public hearing at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’...
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills
Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
Anton Black’s family reaches $5M settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit
(AP)—Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the...
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning
TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
