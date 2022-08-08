Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina elections board votes against allowing counties to scrutinize ballot signatures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
Democratic Reps Call on Senate to Declare That Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath in Confirmation Hearings
Congressional Democrats are angry. And they may be rightfully so. After then-Judge Neil Gorsuch was nominated for the highest court in the land by former President Donald Trump in 2017, chatter immediately spread throughout the D.C. political arena about the potential for Roe v. Wade to be overturned in the future.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace blasts restrictive abortion laws, saying they could hurt the GOP in the midterms
"'Handmaid's Tale' was not supposed to be a roadmap," Rep. Nancy Mace said, adding she can't imagine requiring young girls to report their rape.
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election
Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
Judge to rule on hundreds of ballots in limbo since primary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge was urged by state lawyers Thursday to order three counties to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results, but the local election officials insisted their decisions are firmly rooted in unambiguous state law. A six-hour hearing in Harrisburg was the latest in a string of recent court proceedings about the rules for absentee and mail-in ballots, a running battle that pits Democrats who embraced mail-in voting under a 2019 law against Republicans who see inconsistent practices and widespread confusion about what is legal. The acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, sued the three counties after they declined to follow her guidance in response to a federal appeals court decision that handwritten dates on a mail-in ballot’s exterior envelope — required by law — are not mandatory. Jeff Bukowski, lawyer for Berks and Lancaster counties, called the lawsuit “a ginned up case or controversy” that was brought to enforce a policy favored by Chapman, not a complaint by an aggrieved voter or candidate.
Atlanta-area DA tells Georgia GOP chair he could be indicted in election probe
The Atlanta-area district attorney investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia sent a target letter to state Republican party Chair David Shafer, warning him that he may be indicted as part of her investigation, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Nixes Republican Challenge to Mail-In Voting Law Originally Supported by State GOP Lawmakers
The top court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has ruled that a 2019 mail-in voting law that passed with strong Republican support is constitutional, after a challenge brought by a group of GOP lawmakers who initially supported the law. A product of bi-partisan compromise, the legislation at issue, Act 77,...
Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution
A Yellowstone County District Court judge has ruled that a law passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have forced county clerks to withhold absentee ballots from voters who would turn 18 by Election Day is a violation of the Montana Constitution. Judge Michael G. Moses made the ruling Wednesday and struck down the law […] The post Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have...
Non-citizens voting in California: Judge says no, even in left-wing state
Sometimes, common sense can prevail – even in far-out California. Last week, California Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer Jr. ruled that only U.S. citizens have the right to vote. In this, he echoed an earlier ruling by the New York Supreme Court. This January, the New York City...
Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020
First in a two-part series During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places. The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for […] The post Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
