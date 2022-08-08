ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election

Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Judge to rule on hundreds of ballots in limbo since primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge was urged by state lawyers Thursday to order three counties to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results, but the local election officials insisted their decisions are firmly rooted in unambiguous state law. A six-hour hearing in Harrisburg was the latest in a string of recent court proceedings about the rules for absentee and mail-in ballots, a running battle that pits Democrats who embraced mail-in voting under a 2019 law against Republicans who see inconsistent practices and widespread confusion about what is legal. The acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, sued the three counties after they declined to follow her guidance in response to a federal appeals court decision that handwritten dates on a mail-in ballot’s exterior envelope — required by law — are not mandatory. Jeff Bukowski, lawyer for Berks and Lancaster counties, called the lawsuit “a ginned up case or controversy” that was brought to enforce a policy favored by Chapman, not a complaint by an aggrieved voter or candidate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution

A Yellowstone County District Court judge has ruled that a law passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have forced county clerks to withhold absentee ballots from voters who would turn 18 by Election Day is a violation of the Montana Constitution. Judge Michael G. Moses made the ruling Wednesday and struck down the law […] The post Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020

First in a two-part series During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places. The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for […] The post Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
