Rye, NY

WestfairOnline

Wilton office condominium property to become residential apartments

Greenwich Realty Development LLC has purchased the office condominium property 12 Godfrey Place in Wilton for $2.5 million, with the plans of turning it into a residential apartment development. The 10,871-square-foot property is located on 0.625 acres. Three separate entities owned the condominiums in the building, and the transaction was...
WILTON, CT
WestfairOnline

Mamaroneck company says state paid too much for Yonkers oil cleanup

A Mamaroneck environmental contractor is challenging state agencies for allegedly running up cleanup and relocation costs for a Yonkers oil spill. Northeast Environmental Inc. claims that the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health (DOH) approved excessive expenses for relocating a family and paying contractors the state dispatched to the spill, in a complaint filed July 29 in Westchester Supreme Court.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

Rye multifamily property sells for $1.35M

The multifamily property at 35-37 High St. in Rye has sold for $1.35 million. The property was built in 1890 and is situated on a 0.21-acre site. The property consists of five free market units – three two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments, and the site includes eight off-street parking spaces, a laundry facility and a common garden.
RYE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Bluefield Extension Sues CUPON’S Attorney For Tortious Interference; HNA Fights Breach of Contract Case

Bluefield Extension Sues CUPON’S Attorney For Tortious Interference At Ramapo ZBA. Bluefield Extension, the owner and developer of an assemblage in Ramapo, has filed suit in Rockland County Supreme Court against attorney Susan Shapiro. Shapiro has previously filed three separate suits against Bluefield, its partner, and principal Yakov Grunwald, seeking to delay or derail Bluefield’s efforts to develop several lots on Union Road in Hillcrest in the Town of Ramapo.
RAMAPO, NY
WestfairOnline

Interest rate hikes and more affect commercial real estate

While interest rate hikes have affected the commercial real estate sector, they’re not all that’s causing industry concern, according to participants in a panel discussion presented by Fordham University’s Real Estate Institute. The Institute offers programs leading to various degrees in real estate at Fordham’s Westchester campus in West Harrison as well as its facilities in Manhattan. Hundreds of business and industry professionals attended the Institute’s “Rising Interest Rates and the Impact on Commercial Real Estate” event that took place July 26 at Fordham’s School of Law with both in-person and virtual audiences.
MANHATTAN, NY
WestfairOnline

‘Insuring’ clients have what they need

In a monologue at the end of his 1975 movie “Love and Death,” Woody Allen reminds the audience, “After all, you know, there are worse things in life than death. I mean, if you’ve ever spent an evening with an insurance salesman, you know exactly what I mean.”
MAMARONECK, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

