Smyrna, TN

fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
MURFREESBORO, TN
cumberlandheights.org

Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law

Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

