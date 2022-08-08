Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application, TikTok, turned into a search crew.
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
19 lbs. of marijuana found in man’s suitcase at Nashville airport
A Tennessee man is facing felony drug charges after police found 19 pounds of marijuana stashed inside his suitcase on Sunday at Nashville BNA.
cumberlandheights.org
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law
Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
WSMV
Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
chattanoogacw.com
Rutherford County children at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) The TBI reports Bayleigh and Jaxon Black have been found safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Bayleigh and Jaxon Black on behalf of the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Bayleigh is six years old and has back hair and blue eyes....
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
1 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
A fatal crash was reported to the Police on Saturday on Wallace Road near Antioch. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. when Jesus Ledezma-Trejo crashed into a parked Ford F-150 in the 200 block of [..]
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
Woman wanted for targeting victims on Broadway
Detectives are working to locate a 33-year-old woman who is accused of targeting victims in downtown Nashville.
Clarksville woman indicted for death of 13-year-old child
Police arrested Clarksville woman again Tuesday in relation to charges stemming to the death of her 13-year-old child.
WSMV
Church faces fire damage after surveillance footage shows man breaking in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after breaking into a church in Madison, allegedly starting a fire, and jumping out a window. “It’s sad..” said Pastor Sergio Arce of Madison First Baptist Church. Pastor Arce says he left his church last Thursday just...
WSMV
1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
