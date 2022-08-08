Read full article on original website
Bedford Plan Commission holds two preliminary hearings for minor subdivisions Tuesday afternoon
BEDFORD- The Bedford Plan Commission held two preliminary hearings for two minor subdivisions on properties located at 3325/3327 Washington Ave and 816 T Street. The first hearing for the property at 3325 and 3327 Washington Ave requested to add an additional lot to the rear of. the property, therefore making...
Plan Commission approves request to subdivide property at 22 Q Street
BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission approved a request to subdivide a property located at 22 Q Street into two parcels. Lee Ann Plummer, represented by Corey Allen with BRCJ, requested to divide the property so she would be able to sell the home on the southern side of the property, as she is moving into a home across the street.
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Tuesday, August 16th
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Tuesday, August 16th at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this Zoom link. The committee...
Bedford Planning Department issues monthly statement for July
BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department issued its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of July, for a total of $1,449,065.22. A total of 31 permits were issued for the month of July, including a $30,000 remodel project at the Ruler Foods store at 624 16th Street in Bedford.
Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, August 18th at 1:30 p.m. at the Hauck House Apartments Commons/Dining Room. New Business for the meeting will include Resolution 625 Security Camera Bid (Hamilton Courts) Old Business topics. Public Housing Shortfall 2021. Department Reports.
City of Bedford approves bids for $19 million Spider Creek Lift Station project
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works and Safety have approved bids for the $19 million Spider Creek Lift Station project. The city of Bedford has been working towards addressing sanitary sewer overflows since Bedford Mayor Joe Klump’s administration from 2003-2008. The project will address flooding around the...
Bedford Redevelopment Commission approves TIF funding for Spider Creek Lift Station project
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission met to discuss funding and payments to services rendered for multiple projects in town. The Spider Creek Lift Station project has been in the works for almost 20 years, as the project conversation began during the Joe Klump administration. Klump served as Mayor of Bedford from 2004 to 2008.
The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room (Room 28) of the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Approval of Minutes. 3. Reimbursement Resolution Discussion. 4. Councilman...
City of Bloomington proposes a plan to activate the Convention Center expansion
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington, following the lead of The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Visit Bloomington, and Downtown Bloomington, Inc., has submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and County Council for activating the Convention Center expansion. Deputy Mayor Don Griffin will join Chamber...
City of Bloomington enters a five-year lease agreement with Constellation Stage and Screen to manage the John Waldron Arts Center
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington has signed a contract with Constellation Stage & Screen that will allow the new theater and film company to lease the John Waldron Arts Center for five years. Constellation Stage & Screen, an organization that formed as a merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington...
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet tonight
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School board of trustees will meet tonight in regular session. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room. 1. Request Approval of the Following Minutes Regular Session – July 11, 2022. 2. Request Approval of the following Financial Report.
A Continued Legacy – Diana (Bishop) Chastain to serve as Parade Grand Marshal for the 75th Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – A legacy like no other, that’s what George Bishop created in 1947 when the Mitchell High School physics teacher decided to stage a homecoming by organizing a three-day festival in late October that would serve to celebrate Lawrence County’s quirky little fruit, the persimmon. What...
Did you know Lawrence County employers are losing an estimated $12 million annually due to child care related costs?
LAWRENCE CO. – Did you know Lawrence County employers are losing an estimated $12 million annually due to child care related costs?. Maybe your business is experiencing this now. Learn more about this issue in Lawrence County, and how businesses can help their employees and our communities address the...
Mitchell Community School board received update to Capital project Monday evening
MITCHELL – Mitchell Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brent Comer, provided an update on the Capital Project construction happening at the school. The football field is ready to install the artificial turf, which has been delayed due to supply chain issues and delays, and will not be ready for the start of the football season as originally planned.
City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Fourth Annual Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival (BBBAF), taking place Saturday, September 10, at the Switchyard Park Pavilion, with the performance stage beginning at 1 p.m. The festival seeks to raise...
Lawrence county Bridge 138 on East Oolitic Road will close on Monday, August 15
BEDFORD – Crews will close Lawrence County Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek on Monday, August 15th. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed weather permitting in November. The work will consist of bearing replacement and relocation, removing a portion of the...
The Hoosier’s Mules come to Otis Park August Park Program Presentation
BEDFORD – The August program will be a bit different than most. Starting at the Otis Park Bath House at 6 p.m. on August 23, the program on the Hoosier National Forest’s mules will include an indoor photo presentation led by Rod Fahl and Summer McDuffee from the US Forest Service.
Portion of Spice Valley Road will be closed Thursday for culvert replacement
MITCHELL – Spice Valley Road from Clark Smith Road to Thompson Lane will be closed for culvert replacement. The roads will be closed on Thursday, August 11 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Police Log: August 9, 2022
The log was unavailable due to an equipment issue at the department. The log will be updated when the information becomes available. 1:12 a.m. Disturbance reported on Grissom Avenue near the railroad tracks. A male was yelling as he was walking down the street. Police were unable to locate the male.
Obituary: Roger S. Phillips
Roger S. Phillips, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 8:13 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born January 2, 1963, in Bedford, he was the son of R.C. and Norma (Neely) Phillips. He married Carla Blevins in. 2005 and she preceded him in death. He was a...
