ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Plan Commission approves request to subdivide property at 22 Q Street

BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission approved a request to subdivide a property located at 22 Q Street into two parcels. Lee Ann Plummer, represented by Corey Allen with BRCJ, requested to divide the property so she would be able to sell the home on the southern side of the property, as she is moving into a home across the street.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues monthly statement for July

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department issued its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of July, for a total of $1,449,065.22. A total of 31 permits were issued for the month of July, including a $30,000 remodel project at the Ruler Foods store at 624 16th Street in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bedford, IN
Government
City
Bedford, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
wbiw.com

Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, August 18th

BEDFORD – Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, August 18th at 1:30 p.m. at the Hauck House Apartments Commons/Dining Room. New Business for the meeting will include Resolution 625 Security Camera Bid (Hamilton Courts) Old Business topics. Public Housing Shortfall 2021. Department Reports.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room (Room 28) of the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Approval of Minutes. 3. Reimbursement Resolution Discussion. 4. Councilman...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Politics Local#Needmore Properties#3325 3327#The John M Money Trust
wbiw.com

Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet tonight

MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School board of trustees will meet tonight in regular session. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room. 1. Request Approval of the Following Minutes Regular Session – July 11, 2022. 2. Request Approval of the following Financial Report.
MITCHELL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Mitchell Community School board received update to Capital project Monday evening

MITCHELL – Mitchell Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brent Comer, provided an update on the Capital Project construction happening at the school. The football field is ready to install the artificial turf, which has been delayed due to supply chain issues and delays, and will not be ready for the start of the football season as originally planned.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Fourth Annual Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival (BBBAF), taking place Saturday, September 10, at the Switchyard Park Pavilion, with the performance stage beginning at 1 p.m. The festival seeks to raise...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 9, 2022

The log was unavailable due to an equipment issue at the department. The log will be updated when the information becomes available. 1:12 a.m. Disturbance reported on Grissom Avenue near the railroad tracks. A male was yelling as he was walking down the street. Police were unable to locate the male.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Roger S. Phillips

Roger S. Phillips, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 8:13 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born January 2, 1963, in Bedford, he was the son of R.C. and Norma (Neely) Phillips. He married Carla Blevins in. 2005 and she preceded him in death. He was a...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy