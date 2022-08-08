Read full article on original website
Can progressive crime policies make NJ safer? Murphy nominee thinks so
TRENTON – After nearly six months on the job, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin was finally interviewed and endorsed for the position Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, final approval for the appointment will wait until October. Platkin, 35, a resident of Montclair, was advanced in an 8-2...
NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break
For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
NJ Senate Republicans push back against worker benefit cost hike
TRENTON — New Jersey Sens. Steve Oroho and Declan O'Scanlon would like to know why health premiums for certain public employees in the Garden State may be going up as much as 24%, and are proposing the formation of a legislative committee to investigate the increase. On Tuesday, Oroho,...
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
NJ leaders stepping up to protect kids — Is your town on the list? (Opinion)
As I have discussed over the past few weeks, the fight is on to protect kids from the sexualized curriculum being pushed by the State Department of Education. As of July 22, we've identified 19 government entities who have pushed back either refusing to implement a program or forcing an "opt-in" for parents.
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
Opinion: A recent history of Maine’s swiftly evolving tax code
For most of the 1990s and 2000s, Maine’s tax code remained relatively stable. Corporate and income tax rates were unchanged and except for modifications to how the state calculates what portion of corporate profits are taxable, things largely stayed the same. In 2004, Maine voters required the state to...
Ex-Dem congressional candidate leads N.J. organizing effort for newly-formed independent party
The Forward Party, the new political party founded by Andrew Yang and backed by former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, has tapped a former congressional candidate as the state leader in New Jersey. Brian Varela, who briefly sought the Democratic nomination in New Jersey’ 8th district, is heading up the effort...
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ
It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge
One of the biggest civil lawsuits in state history – the New Jersey attorney general’s claim that Credit Suisse was part of a $10 billon mortgage fraud scheme – has been going on for more than eight years, but with just a month to go before the trial starts, the case is without a judge.
Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial
Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention
A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
The House Committee on Juvenile Justice and Family Issues holds a public hearing at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’...
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning
TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
NC Association of Educators: Licensure and compensation proposal won’t solve recruitment and retention problems
Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
