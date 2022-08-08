ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SUV crashes into Watertown building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
Evans Mills man hospitalized after buggy, vehicle collide in LeRay

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a vehicle and Amish buggy collision that occurred in Jefferson County on Monday. According to NYSP, around 2:32 p.m. on August 8 a 2007 Honda Odyssey being operated by 55-year-old Anthony J. Morrow from Theresa was traveling northbound on State Route 37. Police stated that Morrow failed to observe an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was traveling northbound.
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
North Country wildlife management areas open through August 31

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is set to open restricted Wildlife Management Areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties beginning August 16. During this 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County and the Perch River WMA in...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing mental health care around the clock. That’s the idea behind a new facility coming to Watertown. On Tuesday, local leaders broke ground to redevelop the former Great American supermarket on State Street into an urgent care facility for behavioral health and mental health patients.
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Assisted Living Facility. According to Samaritan, three cases have been confirmed in the past week, with the first case identified on August 3 and additional cases on August 7 and August 9. All...
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Man dies after crashing pickup into pole

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man is dead following a one-car crash in the town of Alexandria Monday evening. State police say 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north on Bailey Settlement Road around 7 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck, which went off the road, hit a utility pole, and came to reset over an embankment.
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving an Amish buggy sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon. State police say the buggy was northbound on State Route 37 in the town of LeRay when it collided with a vehicle also traveling northbound. The buggy’s sole occupant was taken...
Rome PD looking for August 8 robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Two men are in custody facing multiple felony charges and one man is still at large after a robbery that left two victims injured on August 8, according to the Rome Police Department. Police stated that at around 12:35 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived at...
Lewis County man accused of intoxicated driving in town of Fowler: NYSP

FOWLER- A Lewis County man is accused of intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Gouverneur). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
Clayton chamber warns of fake email

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is raising the alarm about an email that claims to be from them but isn’t. Chamber officials say the email, which has been sent to some of its members, could contain a virus. The email is from “wirebox1983@gmail.com” with...
Search ends for missing Watertown man

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown. According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4. Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will...

