Man Utd star Victor Lindelof ‘wanted by old boss Jose Mourinho in Roma transfer with £16.8m price tag put on defender’

By James Colasanti
 2 days ago

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing up Victor Lindelof again.

Ex-Manchester United manager Mourinho signed the defender from Benfica for the Red Devils in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PzXo_0h9Aj6Oi00
Jose Mourinho was Victor Lindelof's manager at Old Trafford in 2017

Now the Special One wants to work with the Sweden skipper in Serie A, according to Forza Roma.

The 28-year-old was a high-profile omission from United's matchday squad for Sunday's defeat to Brighton.

Captain Harry Maguire got the nod alongside new signing Lisandro Martinez in central defence.

And with Raphael Varane starting on the bench, it remains to be seen if the Swede has a place in new boss Erik ten Hag's plans.

Italian media have also been linking Roma with United defender Eric Bailly.

The Ivory Coast star was another to miss out on a squad place in the shock 2-1 home defeat to the Seagulls.

Forza says Lindelof is valued by the Red Devils at about £16.8m

They add he is unlikely to get a new deal at Old Trafford when his current one expires in 2024.

The report also says he is likely to struggle to get back in the squad due to the signing of Martinez and a preference for Varane.

It adds that a loan deal which includes "the right of redemption" might work for all parties.

United will bid to bounce back from the weekend's disappointment when they go to Brentford for a late Prem kick-off on Saturday.

SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
