Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
rrobserver.com
Another day, another stormy afternoon
Once again, this afternoon could be stormy. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Sometimes, going to work or school can be a difficult thing to focus on. But there are some things you can do to focus no matter where you are. For some people, music...
KRQE News 13
Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain
What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!
The residents of Rio en Medio are facing severe flash floods. "...flash floods run fast and furiously over burn scars scattered around the state, bringing a brand new threat of terror to residents who, in many cases, were already hit hard by the fires that preceded the floods. In Rio en Medio, the worry comes from the burn scar caused by the 2020 Medio Fire north of the village." —Robert Nott.
rrobserver.com
Rain revives Rio Grande flows
What a difference the rain makes. At the end of July, the Rio Grande ran dry in Albuquerque for the first time in nearly 40 years. Now, the river has been revived throughout much of the city. Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Fe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 607 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eldorado At Santa Fe, or 10 miles south of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eldorado At Santa Fe, Lamy and Canada De Los Alamos. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 285 and 292. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 283 and 290. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
KOAT 7
'It's starting to get worse': Eight days into August, Coronado Park still not closed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Bravo Brewery sits at 1912 2nd Street in North West Albuquerque. “Some people don't like the idea that it has concertina wire across the top,” said Rio Bravo Brewery c0-owner Denise Baker. The brewery didn’t always have wiring. “They've thrown trash. They've slept...
KRQE News 13
Bear Fest returns to Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bear Fest is returning to Los Alamos at the end of the month. It’s the perfect chance to learn all about bears. The Pajarito Environmental Education Center’s annual Bear Festival starts Friday, August 25 with “Bears, Beers, and Bites.” It features a discussion about black bears, beer, or wine from Bathtub Row Brewery and d’oeuvers that represents food bears eat in the wild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Butterfly And Maverick
Butterfly is named for the world premiere of ‘M. Butterfly’ at the Santa Fe Opera – she and her siblings just landed fresh from foster to the Española Humane’s Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. These 2-month-old cattle dog mix pups are a masterpiece of brains and beauty, and they are socialized, spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and go home with six months of heartworm prevention. This week, all puppies’ fees are reduced to $25 – apply on the website and Española Humane will schedule an appointment at the resort or come to the shelter to meet their other litters. 505.753.8662. Courtesy/Española.
rrobserver.com
Hakes building Melon Ridge in Rio Rancho
Hakes Brothers is building a new residential community in Rio Rancho. Called Melon Ridge, the community consists of 155 home sites ranging from 1,366 square feet to 2,380 square feet. Prices start at $369,990, according to the announcement. It’s located off Melon Ridge Loop NE near the Lowe’s Home Improvement...
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasonss concert in Albuquerque, NM Dec 02, 2022 – presale password
A Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons pre-sale passcode is available below to our members! When the Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons presale starts, you’ll have an opportunity to get tickets before anyone else!!!. This might be your one chance ever to see Frankie Valli & The Four...
North Valley Little League All-Stars beat Colorado on Sunday, 15-13
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The North Valley Little League All-Stars notched their 2nd win at this years Junior League Southwest Regional Tournament at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. North Valley beat Colorado 15-13. Looking to make their way through the losers bracket after a loss on Saturday, North Valley will now move on to play […]
Boil advisories in place for some water users in San Juan, Sandoval counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A boil water advisory is in effect for hundreds of water uses in San Juan and Sandoval counties. The New Mexico Environment Department says E. Coli was found in the Lee Hammon Water system as well as the Cochiti Elementary School. Water should be boiled for three minutes before using it. The source […]
Pedestrian dead in crash just east of Central and Coors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to vehicle verses pedestrian crash in the area of Central Ave. and 59th St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. APD says when officers arrived they found one person who had died from their injuries. Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene. […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s
Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
Work begins to remove Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. I-25 off-ramp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work has begun to get rid of a downtown I-25 off-ramp. The Department of Transportation is overhauling Oak St. between Central Ave. and MLK, including permanently removing the northbound off-ramp at MLK. Transportation planners say that will improve traffic flow from Lead, Coal, and Central onto I-25.
rrobserver.com
Morning mishap takes out steel fence
Rio Rancho first responders chat with the driver of that white Ford, seen at left, which was headed east on Meadowlark Lane just before noon on Wednesday, when it abruptly headed north, taking down a section of steel fence before coming to rest facing south against a wood wall at Meadowlark Apartments. There didn’t appear to be any serious injuries, nor any disruption of traffic on Meadowlark Lane. (Gary Herron/Observer)
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane’s ‘Doggie Dash’ registration now open
Animal Humane will host the 40th annual Doggie Dash on Nov. 6 at the Balloon Fiesta Park. Registration for this event is now open and PR and Media Manager Madison Beets stopped by to talk about it. Beets is excited for the Doggie Dash to be back in person after...
Comments / 2