Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

Another day, another stormy afternoon

Once again, this afternoon could be stormy. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Sometimes, going to work or school can be a difficult thing to focus on. But there are some things you can do to focus no matter where you are. For some people, music...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain

What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
BERNALILLO, NM
Daniella Cressman

Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!

The residents of Rio en Medio are facing severe flash floods. "...flash floods run fast and furiously over burn scars scattered around the state, bringing a brand new threat of terror to residents who, in many cases, were already hit hard by the fires that preceded the floods. In Rio en Medio, the worry comes from the burn scar caused by the 2020 Medio Fire north of the village." —Robert Nott.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rain revives Rio Grande flows

What a difference the rain makes. At the end of July, the Rio Grande ran dry in Albuquerque for the first time in nearly 40 years. Now, the river has been revived throughout much of the city. Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 607 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eldorado At Santa Fe, or 10 miles south of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eldorado At Santa Fe, Lamy and Canada De Los Alamos. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 285 and 292. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 283 and 290. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bear Fest returns to Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bear Fest is returning to Los Alamos at the end of the month. It’s the perfect chance to learn all about bears. The Pajarito Environmental Education Center’s annual Bear Festival starts Friday, August 25 with “Bears, Beers, and Bites.” It features a discussion about black bears, beer, or wine from Bathtub Row Brewery and d’oeuvers that represents food bears eat in the wild.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Pets Of The Week: Butterfly And Maverick

Butterfly is named for the world premiere of ‘M. Butterfly’ at the Santa Fe Opera – she and her siblings just landed fresh from foster to the Española Humane’s Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. These 2-month-old cattle dog mix pups are a masterpiece of brains and beauty, and they are socialized, spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and go home with six months of heartworm prevention. This week, all puppies’ fees are reduced to $25 – apply on the website and Española Humane will schedule an appointment at the resort or come to the shelter to meet their other litters. 505.753.8662. Courtesy/Española.
ESPANOLA, NM
rrobserver.com

Hakes building Melon Ridge in Rio Rancho

Hakes Brothers is building a new residential community in Rio Rancho. Called Melon Ridge, the community consists of 155 home sites ranging from 1,366 square feet to 2,380 square feet. Prices start at $369,990, according to the announcement. It’s located off Melon Ridge Loop NE near the Lowe’s Home Improvement...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian dead in crash just east of Central and Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to vehicle verses pedestrian crash in the area of Central Ave. and 59th St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. APD says when officers arrived they found one person who had died from their injuries. Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s

Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Morning mishap takes out steel fence

Rio Rancho first responders chat with the driver of that white Ford, seen at left, which was headed east on Meadowlark Lane just before noon on Wednesday, when it abruptly headed north, taking down a section of steel fence before coming to rest facing south against a wood wall at Meadowlark Apartments. There didn’t appear to be any serious injuries, nor any disruption of traffic on Meadowlark Lane. (Gary Herron/Observer)
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane’s ‘Doggie Dash’ registration now open

Animal Humane will host the 40th annual Doggie Dash on Nov. 6 at the Balloon Fiesta Park. Registration for this event is now open and PR and Media Manager Madison Beets stopped by to talk about it. Beets is excited for the Doggie Dash to be back in person after...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

