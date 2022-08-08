ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Share Price Surges Again Following News Of Special APE Dividend

Click here to read the full article. The domestic box office is about to go into a funk for two-and-half months due to the lack of tentpole product, but shares of AMC Entertainment keep on trucking. Following Thursday’s news that the world’s No. 1 exhibitor was awarding APE investors with one AMC preferred Equity share for each AMC Class A common stock, AMC’s stock price jumped 31% on Friday from $16.97 to $22.18. Well, this morning they jumped again 14%, opening at $24.06 and hitting a high of $27.50. At the time of this post’s publication, AMC shares were trading at...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Matterport MTTR shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $5.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.4 million shares come close, making up 40.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Sonos: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sonos SONO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sonos beat estimated earnings by 171.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $6.89 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Walmart Whale Trades For August 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart WMT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
equity.guru

WallStreetBets is back! Meme stocks GME, AMC and BBBY surge!

Remember those meme stocks? In recent days, GameStop (GME), AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have surged as meme stock mania makes its return. The WallStreetBets crowd is back! Or should I say the ‘apes’ are back:. All three stocks were up big last week and extended...
