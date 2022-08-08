Read full article on original website
Related
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash
Consumers turn to these two retailers in recessions to save money.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jim Cramer Says Retail Is Looking For 'The Mother Of All Shorts': AMC Entertainment Goes APE, Bed Bath & Beyond's Next Move
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY are at it again. The pair of retail darlings are soaring Monday on no apparent news. Jim Cramer weighed in on the meme-stock moves Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "AMC, I think that was Adam Aron coming on...
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
AMC Entertainment Share Price Surges Again Following News Of Special APE Dividend
Click here to read the full article. The domestic box office is about to go into a funk for two-and-half months due to the lack of tentpole product, but shares of AMC Entertainment keep on trucking. Following Thursday’s news that the world’s No. 1 exhibitor was awarding APE investors with one AMC preferred Equity share for each AMC Class A common stock, AMC’s stock price jumped 31% on Friday from $16.97 to $22.18. Well, this morning they jumped again 14%, opening at $24.06 and hitting a high of $27.50. At the time of this post’s publication, AMC shares were trading at...
NFL・
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Matterport MTTR shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $5.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.4 million shares come close, making up 40.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Analysts Bet On Twitter Deal Getting Done After Elon Musk Goes On Another Tesla Stock Selling Spree
Elon Musk on Tuesday disclosed in six filings that he sold $6.85 billion worth of Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares on Aug. 5. He later took to Twitter to clarify that the disposals were a preemptive move to mobilize funds to finance a “hopefully unlikely” Twitter, Inc. TWTR deal, if it is enforced and some equity partners don’t come through.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
AppLovin's Q2 Performance Falls Short On Revenue Estimate, Cuts FY22 Outlook
AppLovin Corp APP reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16% year-over-year to $766.23 million, missing the consensus of $839.67 million. The increase was led by a +118% Y/Y increase in Software Platform revenue to $318 million, and its Segment Adjusted EBITDA grew 114% Y/Y to $197 million, a 62% margin. Apps...
Sonos: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sonos SONO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sonos beat estimated earnings by 171.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $6.89 million from the same period last...
4 Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money
These popular and exceptionally pricey stocks could potentially be portfolio land mines.
Trulieve Cannabis: A Top Pick Operator In A Small Pond? Analyst Offers Model Update Post 2Q22
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a rating of Overweight for the stocks of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF and lowered its price target to $54 from $57, on “slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. In a recent analyst note, Zuanic explained why Trulieve is one of his Top Pick...
Walmart Whale Trades For August 10
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart WMT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
equity.guru
WallStreetBets is back! Meme stocks GME, AMC and BBBY surge!
Remember those meme stocks? In recent days, GameStop (GME), AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have surged as meme stock mania makes its return. The WallStreetBets crowd is back! Or should I say the ‘apes’ are back:. All three stocks were up big last week and extended...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0