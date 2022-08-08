NAIA announces Indiana Wesleyan as host for 2023, 2024, and 2025 NAIA Outdoor Men’s and Women’s Track & Field National Championships

Read full article on original website
Hagerstown Little League advances to regional championship as Indiana representative
UPDATE: Hagerstown advanced to the Great Lakes regional championship game on Tuesday after beating Team Kentucky 3-1 and now have a chance to advance to the Little League World Series. The game began on Monday but was rescheduled due to rain. The regional championship game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday in Whitestown and […]
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
lebanonathletics.com
Lady Tigers Basketball holds Youth Try-outs and has Surprise Visitor
Kristen Spolyar remembers what it was like to be a young basketball player growing up in Lebanon, looking up to the older players. So when the opportunity arose for her to speak to the next generation of girls basketball players at Lebanon, she didn’t hesitate to come address around 50 girls in grades 1-8 who were trying out for Lebanon’s Back to School, Fall and Winter Leagues.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Fair Band Day announces Top Ten, awards Kokomo High School first place
INDIANAPOLIS – After a hard-fought battle and incredible performances from a day full of competition at the Indiana State Fair, the 2022 Indiana State Fair Band Day, presented by Music Travel Consultants and Paige’s Music, competition has officially concluded. This was the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day...
iuk.edu
Chancellor reflects on distinguished career, transitions to vice president role
KOKOMO, Ind. — Lead from where you are. This philosophy — inviting those around her to see opportunities and take bold steps to achieve them — has guided Susan Sciame-Giesecke during her 10 years as Indiana University Kokomo’s Chancellor. It came to her in her first...
wbiw.com
Bedford North Lawrence High School Cheerleaders place in competition at Indiana State Fair
INDIANA – The Bedford North Lawrence High School placed second at the Indiana State Fair Class 3 – Small varsity with music performance on Saturday, August 6th at the Indiana State Fair. Class 1 – Small Varsity. TRI WEST HIGH SCHOOL – Lizton, Indiana. Entry# 5510736.
ESPN
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue surprises local teachers with school supplies
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The students at South View Elementary in Muncie, Indiana, are among many in Central Indiana who have a new benefactor. South View is a Title I school, defined by the U.S. Department of Education as one in which at least 40% of the student body comes from low-income families.
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
wbiw.com
BNL Cheerleaders offering Game Day Photo Session
BEDFORD – The Bedford North Lawrence Cheerleaders are offering a Game Day Photo Session opportunity!. Join the girls and Photography by Lilyann for a full game day experience. From hair and makeup to a super cute tee, complete with 5 pictures through a professional gallery. The event is scheduled...
ballstatedailynews.com
"I love Muncie": Fire Up DWNTWN was a step in helping rebuild Muncie by bringing people together and supporting local businesses
Though it didn’t go exactly to plan, with the scheduled “Special Shape Hot Air Balloon Glow Show” being canceled due to weather, Fire Up DWNTWN took over Walnut Street and the rest of downtown Muncie, Indiana, August 6, 2022. Hot air balloons still briefly took the skies, local businesses set up shop under tents, food trucks lined the street and countless other events ran from 1-10 p.m., prompting Muncie’s community to show out in full form.
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
WLFI.com
Cass County family will be recognized at Indiana State Fair
Cass County family will be honored at Indiana State Fair. Scott Farms in Cass County will be recognized at the Indiana State Fair. The farm was selected as one of the 2022 Indiana State Fair Featured Farmers. The program honors Hoosier farmers.
munciejournal.com
Munich is Heading to Muncie: Oktoberfest Benefitting ecoREHAB Coming October 1
MUNCIE, IN—Get out your Lederhosen and Steins—a taste of Germany is coming to Muncie. The Yard, Muncie’s newest venue, in partnership with Indiana On Tap, is excited to present the Inaugural Year of Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest. This 21-and -over event will take place at The Yard (formerly McCarty Lumberyard) on Saturday, October 1st from (4pm VIP Entry) 5pm – 8pm.
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – On Friday night, I-69 Finish Line contractors poured large quantities of concrete for the new Mann Road bridge deck. It’s the fourth of five bridges to be replaced over I-465, and it’s on track to reopen for local traffic in September. The new overpasses will...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
