NBC Sports
Here are the reported incentives, details of Bergeron's new Bruins contract
Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back to the Boston Bruins. The captain has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, the team announced Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported the details of the contract, which includes a $1.5 million base salary, a...
Patrice Bergeron explains why he chose not to retire, why his contract took so long to finalize
Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins met with the media Monday after announcing his new deal and explained his decision not to call it quits.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
NBC Sports
'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news
Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
Boston Bruins Rage Hard for Tuukka Rask Days Before Massive Team Announcement
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Bruins know how to party, no doubt about that. Back in 2011, when the team won the Stanley Cup, they racked up a $156,679 tab...
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target
The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to one-year deal
BOSTON -- The Bruins re-signed Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on Monday, but their work was not done.The team also came to an agreement with forward Pavel Zacha on a deal that will pay him $3.5 million in 2022-23. The one-year deal prevents the Bruins and Zacha from going through an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 11. Zacha, 25, was traded to the Bruins in mid-July, in exchange for Erik Haula.Zacha joined the Bruins as a restricted free agent, and he was coming off a career high in points with 36 last year with the Devils.Zacha was the sixth overall pick by the Devils in the 2015 draft. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2015-16 season, registering two assists in his one game. He became a lineup regular the following year at age 19.Zacha popped as a goal-scorer in the shortened 2020-21 season, scoring 17 goals in just 50 games for New Jersey. He has averaged 21 assists per year over the past three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 24 assists in the 2019-20 seasons.
Yardbarker
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
Bruins Last Dance Confirmed: David Krejci back with Boston
Back together again. Both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will give it one last go with the Boston Bruins, signing one-year deals for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Yardbarker
Patrice Bergeron Signs 1-Year Deal With Boston Bruins
Forward Patrice Bergeron is returning for at least one more season with the Boston Bruins. An announcement was made Monday morning that the veteran signed for one year at a base salary of $2.5 million base, with another $2.5 million in performance bonuses. With Bergeron’s contract structured the way it is for performance incentives (which he should attain), Boston has the ability to push some of that bonus overage into next season if they exceed that $82.5 million cap ceiling.
Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship
The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday. A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals how playing with Pastrnak impacted decision to return to Bruins
David Krejci is back with the Boston Bruins, and two of his teammates -- Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak -- played a huge part in the veteran center deciding to return to the NHL. "We signed (Monday), but the decision was made a few weeks before that," Krejci told reporters...
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
NBC Sports
Could Lysell make Bruins' roster? Sweeney gives encouraging response
The Boston Bruins need an infusion of scoring and speed, and one player who could provide both is Fabian Lysell. The 19-year-old right winger was Boston's first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic 2021-22 season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, tallying 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games, in addition to an even more impressive playoff run.
Tigers owner Chris Illitch throws Al Avila under the bus after firing him
The Detroit Tigers have finally fired general manager Al Avila. Currently in the midst of a terrible season — they're the third worst team in the MLB record-wise — Detroit has finally decided to pull the plug. Detroit will undoubtedly finish with a losing record this season, which...
David Krejci back with Bruins to win another Stanley Cup
BOSTON -- David Krejci's return to the Bruins was announced Monday, but his decision to return to the NHL and Boston was made much earlier this summer. And in Krejci's mind, there really was no other option to continue his career in the NHL.Krejci spoke with reporters over Zoom on Tuesday, and revealed that he made his decision to return weeks ago. If you were hoping for the juicy storyline that he was coming back because Bruce Cassidy was fired, you'll be disappointed. That was not at all the case."That would be a good story if I said yes," Krejci...
NESN
Boston, MA
