Muscogee County working to combat bus shortages

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A critical bus driver shortage is impacting kids in the Chattahoochee valley. Some are even seeing longer than wait normal wait times just to be picked up or dropped off. The Muscogee County School District is working to address this issue. There are 63 vacancies for...
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hosley Chapel CME of Columbus brought the community together at the church’s back to school event. From free book bags and school supplies, local vendors, COVID testing and vaccinations, food trucks and health screenings - there was something for everyone at the event. Organizers told...
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
Managing back-to-school anxiety for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back-to-school time comes with its own set of challenges for kids, especially now with it being the first ‘normal’ school year for many since the pandemic started. Noticing signs like a behavior change should prompt you to check in on your kids this school...
Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moooving to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The president of Uptown came before the Columbus City Council, and final plans were approved to move forward in moving Kadie the Cow near the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus. In a ten-year period, Uptown is devoted to maintaining Kadie the Cow for the next decade by...
Troup County starts school year with new safety measures

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
Harris Co. School District hosting groundbreaking ceremony for multi-sport indoor athletic facility

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-sport athletic facility. This ceremony was rescheduled from June 23. The new ceremony will take place August 11 at 5 p.m. behind Harris County High School - which is located at 8281 Georgia Hwy. 116 in Hamilton. The project will be between the softball/baseball complex and Harris County Carver Middle School.
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
Columbus democrats hold training to prepare for November election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus democrats organized a training to prepare for the upcoming November election. “We will be upfront and in your face from now until election day. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win,” said Councilwoman Toiya Tucker. Tucker is talking about local...
Harris County discusses possible new unified development code

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On August 2, Harris County residents filled the room to tell the board of commissioners exactly how they felt about the proposed unified development code (UDC). In a 3 to 2 vote, the proposal requiring five acres to build and ten acres for agricultural land...
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins

AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College

AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
How to save money when traveling the world

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re planning a summer getaway but you’re concerned about ticket cost and delays - you’re not alone!. If you’re planning on flying - remember it is the best of times and the worst of times with cost. However, our Nicole Harper has more information on how to make the most out of a day-trip or even a weekend getaway!
Possible new headquarters for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus will soon be getting a new government Center plus new space for the Sheriff’s Office and a new Judicial Center. Tuesday at city council, plans for the new buildings were presented. Come next summer, employees housed inside of the Columbus government Center will start...
