WTVM
Organization to hold free autism resource training at Cascade Hills in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More resources are being made available for parents of children with autism. Free training sessions are being offered for people in Chattahoochee Valley. Ready to Learn ABA, LLC will partner with Cascade Hills Church to provide a series of intro-level training to share foundational knowledge and...
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
WTVM
Muscogee County working to combat bus shortages
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A critical bus driver shortage is impacting kids in the Chattahoochee valley. Some are even seeing longer than wait normal wait times just to be picked up or dropped off. The Muscogee County School District is working to address this issue. There are 63 vacancies for...
WTVM
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service. Laura Jackson...
WTVM
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hosley Chapel CME of Columbus brought the community together at the church’s back to school event. From free book bags and school supplies, local vendors, COVID testing and vaccinations, food trucks and health screenings - there was something for everyone at the event. Organizers told...
WTVM
Voting organizations host informational seminar on voting changes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several voting organizations came together earlier in Columbus to host an education event about changes voters will see at the polls this November. Those officials say since House Bill 202, knowns as the Election Integrity Act, passed, voting across the state has gotten harder. The legislation...
Harris County School District students represent Georgia at national conference
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Ten Harris County Carver Middle School students and three Harris County High School students recently represented the state of Georgia at the National Technology Student Association Conference at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in Dallas, Texas from June 26 to June 30, according to a press release from the Harris […]
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
WTVM
Managing back-to-school anxiety for kids
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back-to-school time comes with its own set of challenges for kids, especially now with it being the first ‘normal’ school year for many since the pandemic started. Noticing signs like a behavior change should prompt you to check in on your kids this school...
WTVM
Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moooving to Uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The president of Uptown came before the Columbus City Council, and final plans were approved to move forward in moving Kadie the Cow near the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus. In a ten-year period, Uptown is devoted to maintaining Kadie the Cow for the next decade by...
wrbl.com
Troup County starts school year with new safety measures
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
WTVM
Harris Co. School District hosting groundbreaking ceremony for multi-sport indoor athletic facility
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-sport athletic facility. This ceremony was rescheduled from June 23. The new ceremony will take place August 11 at 5 p.m. behind Harris County High School - which is located at 8281 Georgia Hwy. 116 in Hamilton. The project will be between the softball/baseball complex and Harris County Carver Middle School.
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
WTVM
Columbus democrats hold training to prepare for November election
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus democrats organized a training to prepare for the upcoming November election. “We will be upfront and in your face from now until election day. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win,” said Councilwoman Toiya Tucker. Tucker is talking about local...
WTVM
Harris County discusses possible new unified development code
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On August 2, Harris County residents filled the room to tell the board of commissioners exactly how they felt about the proposed unified development code (UDC). In a 3 to 2 vote, the proposal requiring five acres to build and ten acres for agricultural land...
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
Americus Times-Recorder
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
WTVM
Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.
E are going to wrap up the first weekend of August on a wetter note. If you missed out on the rain today, you have a better chance of seeing those showers today. However, we do have a sunny start to your Sunday before the 40% rain coverage moves in this afternoon with the clouds and showers developing this evening.
WTVM
How to save money when traveling the world
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re planning a summer getaway but you’re concerned about ticket cost and delays - you’re not alone!. If you’re planning on flying - remember it is the best of times and the worst of times with cost. However, our Nicole Harper has more information on how to make the most out of a day-trip or even a weekend getaway!
WTVM
Possible new headquarters for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus will soon be getting a new government Center plus new space for the Sheriff’s Office and a new Judicial Center. Tuesday at city council, plans for the new buildings were presented. Come next summer, employees housed inside of the Columbus government Center will start...
