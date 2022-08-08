Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
LTCC forestry, fire programs receive funds for scholarships, equipment
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s new forestry program will launch this fall quarter with generous scholarships in place for participating students, thanks to a grant from the Tahoe Fund. The Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy at LTCC is also receiving grant funding from the...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health welcomes back Dains to Truckee center
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that MacKenzie Dains, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has rejoined the team at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee. Dains formerly worked as an oncology registered nurse at the Cancer Center since November 2020. Dains received her...
Sierra Sun
Local officials host State Librarian for tour of new Truckee library site
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Local officials hosted California’s State Librarian late last month for a tour of the location set to be home to a new library in Truckee. Nevada County, the Town of Truckee, and Friends of the Truckee Library on July 28 hosted a tour for the state’s 25th librarian, Greg Lucas, to showcase the current staff and programming and the vision for a modern community hub.
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley kicks off today at the Fairgrounds
Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 10- 14, 2021. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 11 pm daily. Carnival run begins at 11:00 am. Take advantage of the FREE parking at...
Sierra Sun
Incline, Crystal Bay tourism agency rebrands to Travel North Tahoe Nevada
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The tourism group responsible for visitor services and destination marketing on the North Shore, Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, has rebranded. Formerly known as the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau will now be Travel North Tahoe Nevada. A news release said that the staff...
Mountain Democrat
Herbicides on target at Tahoe Keys
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Initial observations of the aquatic invasive species control methods test at Tahoe Keys shows promise but the test is far from over. The methods test, which will take place over three years, is two months under way. Scientists are testing several different methods to knock-back...
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County supervisors put half-cent sales tax on ballot
Nevada County supervisors at a public hearing on Tuesday voted 4-to-1 to put a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot. Supervisor Dan Miller opposed. The vote had to pass by four-fifths, meaning the measure will appear on the ballot. Supervisors agreed to a 10-year sunset on the sales tax,...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
Mountain Democrat
Resort at Squaw Creek announces new summer dining experiences
OLYMPIC VALLEY — Resort at Squaw Creek, a spacious mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe’s Olympic Valley, announces new summer dining experiences for guests and local residents. The resort debuts updated menus at its Six Peaks Grille and Sandy’s Pub restaurants under the direction of executive chef Wade Eybel.
Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County
AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
Electing Reno's next mayor: two distinctly different choices | Eddie Lorton
This opinion column was submitted by George "Eddie" Lorton, a nonpartisan candidate for mayor. He welcomes feedback at eddielorton.com. In less than 12 weeks, Reno voters will select our next mayor. The differences between myself and my opponent — termed-out mayor Hillary Schieve — could not be greater. It all comes down to one question:...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
Longtime local Hawaiian food truck opens brick-and-mortary restaurant in Sparks
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Longtime Hawaiian food truck in Reno opens brick-and-mortar restaurant Mr. Crab Boiling Seafood claws its way into Sparks UNR unveils ambitious redesign of main dining hall Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
More heavy rain forecast through Tuesday for Reno, Northern Nevada
Don’t be fooled by the bluebird skies this morning – widespread thunderstorms are set to bring more rain to the Reno area today and tomorrow. There is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in Reno after 2 p.m., with the odds increasing to 40 percent in the evening. Areas further north and east, such as Pyramid Lake and Fernley, have a 60 percent of getting doused. ...
KOLO TV Reno
35th annual Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
Councilmember Neoma Jardon submits resignation after 10 years on city council
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted her resignation Monday and will serve as the Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. Jardon served 10 years on the Reno City Council. Her last day will be August 15, 2022. In a press release, the City of Reno...
Sierra Sun
History: Donner Party Hike back after a 2-year hiatus
The Donner Party Hike event encompasses and recognizes the tenacity of our early pioneers. The past two years have matched some of what our early pioneers may have endured albeit not quite so horrific but equally tragic. For those not familiar with the Donner Party Hike it is all about...
