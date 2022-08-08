Police looking for suspect who caused ‘several thousand dollars’ of damage at construction site

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle police are looking for a suspect who caused “several thousand dollars worth of damage” at a construction site.

Police were called to the construction site, located on Allen Road, on Aug. 8 for a report of significant criminal mischief.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Suspect Todd Thompson allegedly entered the private property and caused the damage, police say. When workers confronted him, he reportedly fled the scene, according to police.

Thompson is being sought for charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief, and a warrant has been obtained for his arrest, police say. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.