ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Baby killed in Windsor Hills crash was a couple weeks shy of first birthday

By Nathan Solis, Jonah Valdez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ueuwv_0h9AgWTq00
Five people were killed in a fiery crash near a Windsor Hills gas station at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Alonzo Quintero was 11 months and 17 days old when he died after a driver crashed into several cars in a fiery wreck that killed five people in Windsor Hills on Thursday.

Alonzo's 23-year-old mother, Asherey Ryan, also died in the crash , according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ryan was 8½ months pregnant and on her way to a prenatal checkup when the crash happened, according to her family. The son she was carrying at the time was named Armani Lester, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His date of birth and date of death fell on the same day.

Ryan's boyfriend, Reynold Lester, also died in the crash. As of Monday afternoon, the two other victims had not been identified by medical examiners.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a registered nurse, was speeding when her car blew through the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and crashed into several vehicles, authorities said. Two cars immediately burst into flames. Several other people were injured, including Linton, who was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Linton was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said.

Linton was treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for moderate injuries and was released into police custody Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. She's being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and her bail was set at $9 million, according to jail records.

Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan's sister, said she and her family forgive Linton.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” Kerr told KTLA on Saturday while she gathered with family and friends at the crash site. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

Cotie Davis, Ryan’s youngest sister, told The Times her sister went by "Rey Rey" and was the family’s backbone. Her birthday would have been in September; Davis' birthday will be in November.

Still, Ryan put talk of her own celebration aside, telling Davis, “Hey, sister, I already know what I’m gonna get for your birthday.”

Ryan always bragged about her sisters and their accomplishments, Davis said. She beamed with pride when she found out Davis had started studying for her college degree in criminal justice.

Ryan followed her younger sister and also joined the program, but it was Davis’ graduation that she looked forward to.

“I cannot imagine not having her at my graduation,” Davis said before bursting into tears.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bri H

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
The Associated Press

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local TV news showed dashcam footage of the plane landing in moving traffic and bursting into flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported. The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.
CORONA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
CBS Sacramento

California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.The man had video evidence he also provided to authorities, police said in a statement. He had "significant internal injuries" but is expected to recover, CBS Los Angeles reports.Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday after investigators interviewed her and searched the couple's home, the statement said. She is due to appear in court...
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Traffic Accident#Atty
KTLA

2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
spectrumnews1.com

Nurse accused in Windsor Hills crash still hospitalized, awaits charges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home

27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting

NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
390K+
Followers
67K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy