Baby killed in Windsor Hills crash was a couple weeks shy of first birthday

Five people were killed in a fiery crash near a Windsor Hills gas station at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Alonzo Quintero was 11 months and 17 days old when he died after a driver crashed into several cars in a fiery wreck that killed five people in Windsor Hills on Thursday.

Alonzo's 23-year-old mother, Asherey Ryan, also died in the crash , according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ryan was 8½ months pregnant and on her way to a prenatal checkup when the crash happened, according to her family. The son she was carrying at the time was named Armani Lester, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His date of birth and date of death fell on the same day.

Ryan's boyfriend, Reynold Lester, also died in the crash. As of Monday afternoon, the two other victims had not been identified by medical examiners.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a registered nurse, was speeding when her car blew through the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and crashed into several vehicles, authorities said. Two cars immediately burst into flames. Several other people were injured, including Linton, who was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Linton was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said.

Linton was treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for moderate injuries and was released into police custody Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. She's being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and her bail was set at $9 million, according to jail records.

Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan's sister, said she and her family forgive Linton.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” Kerr told KTLA on Saturday while she gathered with family and friends at the crash site. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

Cotie Davis, Ryan’s youngest sister, told The Times her sister went by "Rey Rey" and was the family’s backbone. Her birthday would have been in September; Davis' birthday will be in November.

Still, Ryan put talk of her own celebration aside, telling Davis, “Hey, sister, I already know what I’m gonna get for your birthday.”

Ryan always bragged about her sisters and their accomplishments, Davis said. She beamed with pride when she found out Davis had started studying for her college degree in criminal justice.

Ryan followed her younger sister and also joined the program, but it was Davis’ graduation that she looked forward to.

“I cannot imagine not having her at my graduation,” Davis said before bursting into tears.

