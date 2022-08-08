Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ Tuesday Practice Tidbits, Notes
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday with the first three periods open to the media. It appears the offensive line with Cody Kennedy is starting to take shape. The first unit had Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Ricky Stromberg at center. Latham and Jones are on the left side.
Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
Kenny Guiton Impressed With 3 Freshmen WRs
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three freshmen wide receivers and Kenny Guiton is impressed with each. The freshmen are Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna, Clarendon’s Quincy McAdoo and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb’s Sam Mbake. McAdoo was on campus in the spring while Sategna and Mbake enrolled this summer. Sategna...
Hogs come in at No. 23 in preseason Coaches Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll since 2015, when Arkansas came in at No. 20 to open the campaign.
Arkansas opens foreign tour with 108-59 victory
VALENCIA, Spain – Arkansas scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with a 108-59 victory over Valencia Seleccion in the Razorbacks first of four games on their foreign tour of Spain and Italy. Arkansas finished the first quarter with a 35-18 lead, but the Razorbacks cooled...
Arkansas Ranked No. 23 in USA Today Coaches Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Top 25 and are one of six SEC teams. Alabama tops the poll at No. 1 with Georgia (3), Texas A&M (7), Kentucky (21) and Ole Miss (24). Arkansas’ opening opponent is Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Bearcats are No. 22, one spot ahead of the Hogs.
Arkansas Monday Post-practice press conferences notes...
• Razorback defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman says that being at Arkansas is everything he thought it would be and more. The players are great, the people are great. • Bowman - who was born in Forrest City - notes that transfer wide receivers Matt Landers and Jadon Hasselwood have stood out in practice to him.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile break down Hogs win over Valencia Seleccion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a win in Europe on Tuesday, taking down Valencia Seleccion 108-59. Hear from Coach Musselman, Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile in the videos attached. The Hogs will travel on Wednesday and their next game in Spain is set for...
Preseason football polls Arkansas #23
"It's only a game if you win but if you lose it's a stinking waste of time." Not surprised. But I think Arkansas definitely should be a Top 20 team. Keep winning and they will climb pretty quickly I feel. We know Texas is going to drop after week 1....
Malik Chavis Making Move in Arkansas Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Malik Chavis is preparing for the 2022 season and could be on the verge of a breakout season for him. Chavis, 6-2, 192, played in 11 games during the 9-4 2021 season while making two starts. He finished with 14 tackles, eight solo, and an interception against UAPB. He played 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense. Chavis has spent time at both corner and safety after signing with the Hogs in the Class of 2019 out of Rison High School.
WATCH: WR coach Kenny Guiton, Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jadon Haselwood talk Fall Camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks finished their 5th day of fall camp on Tuesday. After practice, Wide Receiver Coach Kenny Guiton spoke to the media to talk about life after Burks and how the wide receiver battle is shaking out. Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jadon Haselwood also...
WATCH: Arkansas tight ends coach and players talk fall camp and upcoming season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now done with three days of fall camp. On Sunday, the media got a chance to catch up with Razorbacks tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and some of his players. Check out those full interviews in the videos above and below.
