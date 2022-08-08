ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife’s property, breaking window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local man given 20 years for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 4-year-old girl

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was given the maximum prison sentence for an Aggravated Attempted Kidnapping. According to court documents, Ronnie Jackson was on trial for the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in 2020 at a Hobby Lobby. Evidence was presented about Jackson's indecent exposure over the past twenty years, and five separate women testified about his actions throughout Texas.
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized of hundreds dollars worth of items

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of VehicleAbilene Police responded to a burglary report […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early police make recent arrests for cocaine, marijuana possession

The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 6, shortly after midnight, a vehicle was stopped in 100 block of Early Blvd. for traffic violation. While officers talked to the driver an odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle causing officers to check further during the stop. Officers located where an open container had spilled into the floorboard. The 2 occupants were removed from the car, The driver, Cesar A. Zamora Palomo, was provided a field sobriety test which he failed and was taken into custody for DWI with open container. Both occupants admitted to marijuana in the vehicle which officers found along with cocaine. The passenger, Jesus Luis Gaspar was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (Cocaine).
EARLY, TX
colemantoday.com

Vehicle Chases Sunday Night in Coleman County Result in Arrests

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department was attempting to stop...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Three Charges Against Man After Sunday Night Domestic Disturbance

Brownwood Police released the following information concerning an arrest made Sunday night. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk of Duke St regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Fire crews battling grassfire in rain near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is currently on scene of a grassfire near the Abilene Airport. The flames started just after ran began falling in the area. KTXS is on the way to the scene and will update you once more information is released. Track crime, special...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine  Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine  Colten West – Assault Family Violence  Colten West […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck. The Tacoma veered across the oncoming lane, departing the prepared surface on the east side of the highway. The Tacoma crossed through a barrow ditch before striking a fence. The Toyota overturned in the crash. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts…
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX

