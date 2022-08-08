Read full article on original website
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife’s property, breaking window
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
ktxs.com
Local man given 20 years for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 4-year-old girl
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was given the maximum prison sentence for an Aggravated Attempted Kidnapping. According to court documents, Ronnie Jackson was on trial for the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in 2020 at a Hobby Lobby. Evidence was presented about Jackson's indecent exposure over the past twenty years, and five separate women testified about his actions throughout Texas.
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized of hundreds dollars worth of items
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of VehicleAbilene Police responded to a burglary report […]
SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
brownwoodnews.com
Early police make recent arrests for cocaine, marijuana possession
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 6, shortly after midnight, a vehicle was stopped in 100 block of Early Blvd. for traffic violation. While officers talked to the driver an odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle causing officers to check further during the stop. Officers located where an open container had spilled into the floorboard. The 2 occupants were removed from the car, The driver, Cesar A. Zamora Palomo, was provided a field sobriety test which he failed and was taken into custody for DWI with open container. Both occupants admitted to marijuana in the vehicle which officers found along with cocaine. The passenger, Jesus Luis Gaspar was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (Cocaine).
ktxs.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Office making public aware of scammer pretending to be deputy
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is making the public aware of a phone scam that is circulating in the area. According to a social media post, the Sheriff's Office has been receiving reports about people receiving calls from someone who is pretending to be a deputy with the TCSO.
APD searches for suspect in Tuesday morning report of shots fired in South Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A stretch of South 27th Street was blocked off Tuesday morning when the Abilene Police Department (APD) received reports of shots fired in a nearby home. Police said nobody was hurt, but officers were still looking for the shooting suspect later Tuesday morning. APD alerted the public, via a Facebook post, […]
Abilene man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 stabbing death of 26-year-old
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was charged with murder a year earlier for the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man, plead guilty in court Wednesday. He received a 25 to life sentence. Fernando Gallegos, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested Friday, May 7, 2021 in connection to the […]
colemantoday.com
Vehicle Chases Sunday Night in Coleman County Result in Arrests
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department was attempting to stop...
brownwoodnews.com
Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
koxe.com
Three Charges Against Man After Sunday Night Domestic Disturbance
Brownwood Police released the following information concerning an arrest made Sunday night. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk of Duke St regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
The Haunting Tale of the Hangman’s Bridge in Jones County
Who would ever think that a bridge out in the middle of nowhere West Texas would make the hair on the back of my neck stand straight up? This Hangman's Bridge just outside of Anson did just that, even the air that flows beneath the bridge is even creepier. When...
ktxs.com
Fire crews battling grassfire in rain near Abilene Airport
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is currently on scene of a grassfire near the Abilene Airport. The flames started just after ran began falling in the area. KTXS is on the way to the scene and will update you once more information is released. Track crime, special...
Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire. Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they […]
Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine Colten West – Assault Family Violence Colten West […]
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck. The Tacoma veered across the oncoming lane, departing the prepared surface on the east side of the highway. The Tacoma crossed through a barrow ditch before striking a fence. The Toyota overturned in the crash. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts…
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
