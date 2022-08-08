Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
‘We’re going to meet our needs:’ School year starts with hundreds of Brevard school vacancies
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Brevard County schools are facing challenges on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday, as the district reported 143 teacher vacancies countywide. “My son was telling me there were some issues last year with substitutes coming in and not knowing anything and teaching,” parent...
click orlando
Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the Florida Democrats running for U.S. Senate
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Democrats are vying to see who will take the party’s nomination and challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the November general election. The Florida primary is Aug. 23 and Democratic voters will decide on several candidates. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what...
click orlando
South Daytona city council approves vaping, fireworks, building ordinances
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – South Daytona’s city council approved several ordinances during its meeting Tuesday night, including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales and building height revisions. Those ordinances include the following amendments:. Smoking (excluding unfiltered cigars) and vaping are prohibited within the city’s parks and...
click orlando
Osceola County school district to use bus tracking software for students
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County school district began its Student Ridership Program Wednesday to help kick off the 2022-2023 school year, according to district officials. The program involves the installation of tablets next to the door of district school buses, which students will be required to use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Orange County voted to adopt Vision Zero Strategy to ensure pedestrian safety
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries, according to officials. The strategy was proposed by Humberto Castillero, the Orange County public works traffic engineering division manager, during a work session, officials said.
click orlando
Milk District seeking local artists to design sculpture for new Orlando pocket park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Milk District is looking to spruce up the new pocket park in development near downtown Orlando with a sculpture, and city officials are looking for submissions from local artists. The public art installation would live in the Primrose Pocket Park at the corner of...
click orlando
‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses. In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including...
click orlando
Brevard County has 143 teaching vacancies days before start of school year, district says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools said the district has 143 classroom teaching openings just two days away from the start of the 2022-23 school year. The teacher’s union said it the district had more than 200 openings just a few weeks ago. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Ex-NFL player to stand trial in Orange County for attacking Florida woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A trial was scheduled for Thursday morning following the arrest of ex-NFL player Zac Stacy at the Orlando International Airport last year, in which he was accused of attacking the mother of his child in her Central Florida home. Stacy was arrested at the airport...
click orlando
Orange County deputies make arrest in 30-year-old cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office discussed an arrest made in a 1992 cold case at a news conference Wednesday morning. Deputies said they arrested Ronald Cates in connection with the death of John Stagner, 53, which occurred on Aug. 10, 1992. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children. According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic...
click orlando
Orlando area to see near-record heat, lower rain chances
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing near-record high temperatures across Central Florida. Expect a high temperature of 97 in Orlando, which would be 1 degrees shy of the record, set in 1917. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. In Leesburg, expect a high of 97. The...
click orlando
School bus rear-ended in Lake County; no serious injuries reported, district says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus leaving Tavares High School was rear-ended Wednesday afternoon on State Road 44, according to Lake County Schools. Forty students were on the bus at the time and two of them were taken by EMS for examination, but no serious injuries were reported in the crash, the district said.
click orlando
📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
Comments / 0