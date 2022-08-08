Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO makes arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that a Thibodaux man is in custody after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. Narcotics agents recently opened an investigation into Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux, for alleged drug distribution. On August 6, narcotics agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on...
Raceland man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl
A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux.
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
WDSU
Kenner police chase ends in two arrested for various drug charges
Kenner police said two men were arrested after a chase led to a drug bust. On Monday, Kenner police tried to stop a car, but the driver led officers on a chase in South Kenner into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to...
NOLA.com
Former JPSO deputies plead not guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of Daniel Vallee
Two former Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist have pleaded not guilty in the case. Johnaton Louis, 35, and Isaac Hughes, 29, were arraigned Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court before Criminal Commissioner Patricia Joyce. Hughes and Louis, both on duty...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
stmarynow.com
Local authorities make arrests on drug, domestic charges
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported four arrests on drug charges early this week. Morgan City, Patterson and Franklin police each reported domestic violence arrests. Morgan City. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 77 calls for service over the...
WDSU
15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Houma, suspect's parents turn him over to authorities
HOUMA, La. — Houma police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for being accused of shooting a 23-year-old man multiple times on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the victim was traveling on East and Payne Street when the suspect started shooting at the victim, striking him and his vehicle multiple times around 2:15 p.m.
houmatimes.com
TPSO asking for help in identifying two theft suspects
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two offenders responsible for a several thefts that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on July 12, 2022, in reference to transactions being made to a credit card belonging to a local business. The business owner provided information that he discovered 3 separate transactions made to his business account, that totaled close to $4,500, in which lawn equipment and other items were purchased.
WDSU
Thibodaux man being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that they have arrested a man accused of selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on Sunday. Jared Benoit, 31, is being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin after deputies searched his vehicle and located approximately 58 grams of a substance that is believed to be the mix of the two drugs.
2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash. Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on August 5, 2022, Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was arrested on charges relating to a deadly crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guill of Cut Off, Louisiana.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Police investigating Monday night shooting that has 1 in stable condition
The Thibodaux Police Department announced today that it's investigating a Monday night shooting that left a person injured. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that around 9:30 p.m., TPD was called to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When police arrived, they discovered a black male that was reportedly involved in the incident and had been shot. He was taken to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Zeringue said he's in stable condition.
Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide
Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Thibodaux housing community Monday night
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
brproud.com
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A couple was arrested after a domestic dispute near a retail business on Friday evening in Assumption Parish. According to arrest documents, Cranisha Harris told officials that 22-year-old Taijon Smith struck her in the face repeatedly, causing injury to her face, and pointed a gun at her in front of children.
brproud.com
Suspects in Dollar General armed robbery in Denham Springs arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says two suspects accused of the Monday armed robbery of a Dollar General are possibly connected to another crime in the area. Both suspects were arrested Monday after the sheriff’s office sought tips from residents about the crime....
fox8live.com
Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman...
WDSU
New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death
A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
