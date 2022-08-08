ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lafourchegazette.com

LPSO makes arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that a Thibodaux man is in custody after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. Narcotics agents recently opened an investigation into Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux, for alleged drug distribution. On August 6, narcotics agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on...
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
stmarynow.com

Local authorities make arrests on drug, domestic charges

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported four arrests on drug charges early this week. Morgan City, Patterson and Franklin police each reported domestic violence arrests. Morgan City. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 77 calls for service over the...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asking for help in identifying two theft suspects

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two offenders responsible for a several thefts that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on July 12, 2022, in reference to transactions being made to a credit card belonging to a local business. The business owner provided information that he discovered 3 separate transactions made to his business account, that totaled close to $4,500, in which lawn equipment and other items were purchased.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Thibodaux man being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that they have arrested a man accused of selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on Sunday. Jared Benoit, 31, is being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin after deputies searched his vehicle and located approximately 58 grams of a substance that is believed to be the mix of the two drugs.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash

Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash. Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on August 5, 2022, Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was arrested on charges relating to a deadly crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guill of Cut Off, Louisiana.
CUT OFF, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux Police investigating Monday night shooting that has 1 in stable condition

The Thibodaux Police Department announced today that it's investigating a Monday night shooting that left a person injured. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that around 9:30 p.m., TPD was called to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When police arrived, they discovered a black male that was reportedly involved in the incident and had been shot. He was taken to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Zeringue said he's in stable condition.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Suspects in Dollar General armed robbery in Denham Springs arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says two suspects accused of the Monday armed robbery of a Dollar General are possibly connected to another crime in the area. Both suspects were arrested Monday after the sheriff’s office sought tips from residents about the crime....
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death

A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

