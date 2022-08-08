Read full article on original website
Related
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Yardbarker
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier gets back to N.J. roots with new gig at Little League World Series
Todd Frazier is going back to the beginning. At the same time, the Toms River, N.J. Little League World Series hero who went on to star at Rutgers before embarking on an 11-year MLB career, is starting a new chapter. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cincinnati...
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Yankees DH Matt Carpenter’s stern message amid fears of season-ending foot injury
The New York Yankees may have ended their five-game losing skid, but it still feels like they lost. The reason: Matt Carpenter, who suffered what appears to be a broken foot. The injury occurred in the first inning, when a foul ball ricocheted straight to his foot. Carpenter immediately stepped off the mound, clearly in pain.
Yardbarker
Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return
With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now
“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
In the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-1 win over the Padres on Friday night, fans expected to see Freddie Freeman step up to the plate. Instead they were greeted with the 6' 2 left-handed pitcher (and batter) Tyler Anderson. The southpaw struck out swinging and it wasn't pretty. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
theScore
Keith Hernandez asks not to cover Phillies games: They're 'not up to it'
Keith Hernandez doesn't want to show up when he believes the opponent won't either. The New York Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP said he asked SNY to exempt him from covering games against the Philadelphia Phillies because he dislikes watching them, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "As...
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Yardbarker
Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson
The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
Comments / 0