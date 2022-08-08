ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect

Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return

With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
Josh Donaldson
Brian Cashman
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now

“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
SCRANTON, PA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence

In the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-1 win over the Padres on Friday night, fans expected to see Freddie Freeman step up to the plate. Instead they were greeted with the 6' 2 left-handed pitcher (and batter) Tyler Anderson. The southpaw struck out swinging and it wasn't pretty. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
Texas Rangers
New York Yankees
Yardbarker

Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings

Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
ATLANTA, GA

