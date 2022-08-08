ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Test Your Brainpower at One of These DC-Area Trivia Nights

If your brain is full of random knowledge that you don’t know what to do with, put it to the test with a trivia nights at these DMV bars, restaurants, and event spaces. You can even head to a comedy, trivia, and karaoke show or compete for prizes in the fresh fall air at a local park.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC

For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message

At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
ffxnow.com

‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall

The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
MCLEAN, VA
alxnow.com

There are salons, restaurants and more businesses for sale in Alexandria

The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in the city. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Update: “Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Union Market last day is Saturday, (Landlord) told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice”

Update from Rappahannock Oyster Bar owner Travis Croxton via email:. “I just saw a story on PoPville from Sarah and wanted to clarify a couple things for Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Our last day is Saturday. The post states that “it doesn’t fit their business model anymore” – that’s out of context a little bit – it’s not our business model but rather is the only explanation the landlord gave to us (meaning “their business model”, not ours). They told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice, which puts us at the end of August. But we really want to get our great staff incorporated over to the Wharf and that’s why we may leave a little sooner.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'We can't afford the school supplies:' DC back-to-school bash helps families in need

WASHINGTON (7News) — It is considered one of the largest book bag giveaways east of the Anacostia River -- the annual Bellevue Back-to-School Bash. The woman behind it is Monisa Waters who has been a librarian in the District of Columbia for 16 years. She says early on she would notice children coming into her branch, the William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Neighborhood Library, asking if she had school supplies. It made her reflect on her childhood when she would go to school and see her classmates coming in with brand new backpacks and school supplies and she didn’t always have the necessary supplies she needed for back to school.
WASHINGTON, DC
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WASHINGTON, DC
luxury-houses.net

Sensational Bethesda Estate with Exceptional Construction, Materials and Scale Listed at $3.495 Million

The Estate in Bethesda is a luxurious home featuring appealing details such as graciously scaled entry foyer, state of the art kitchen, top of the line Viking appliances and so much more now available for sale. This home located at 5605 Midwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,578 square feet of living spaces. Call Margie Halem – Compass (Phone: 301 304-8444) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD

