Update from Rappahannock Oyster Bar owner Travis Croxton via email:. “I just saw a story on PoPville from Sarah and wanted to clarify a couple things for Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Our last day is Saturday. The post states that “it doesn’t fit their business model anymore” – that’s out of context a little bit – it’s not our business model but rather is the only explanation the landlord gave to us (meaning “their business model”, not ours). They told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice, which puts us at the end of August. But we really want to get our great staff incorporated over to the Wharf and that’s why we may leave a little sooner.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO