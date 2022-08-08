Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
Washingtonian.com
Test Your Brainpower at One of These DC-Area Trivia Nights
If your brain is full of random knowledge that you don’t know what to do with, put it to the test with a trivia nights at these DMV bars, restaurants, and event spaces. You can even head to a comedy, trivia, and karaoke show or compete for prizes in the fresh fall air at a local park.
WTOP
Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC
For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message
At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
popville.com
“We are heartbroken to announce that Newland’s last day of service was at the end of last month.”
Inside 327 7th Street, SE photo by Kimberly Kong. space previously home to Montmarte. Sad news from the recently opened Newland yesterday:. “We are heartbroken to announce that Newland’s last day of service was at the end of last month. We set out to serve food and drinks that...
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The World
Kua Designs brings a little Ghanaian flavor to New York City and beyond. The woman-owned fashion company recently did popups across the country in five major cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C.
ffxnow.com
‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall
The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
alxnow.com
There are salons, restaurants and more businesses for sale in Alexandria
The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in the city. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or...
popville.com
Update: “Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Union Market last day is Saturday, (Landlord) told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice”
Update from Rappahannock Oyster Bar owner Travis Croxton via email:. “I just saw a story on PoPville from Sarah and wanted to clarify a couple things for Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Our last day is Saturday. The post states that “it doesn’t fit their business model anymore” – that’s out of context a little bit – it’s not our business model but rather is the only explanation the landlord gave to us (meaning “their business model”, not ours). They told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice, which puts us at the end of August. But we really want to get our great staff incorporated over to the Wharf and that’s why we may leave a little sooner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile vaccine clinic offers necessary vaccines for DC students
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With around 20 days until the first day of school in Washington, D.C., parents are prepping to send their kids back to the classroom. But what if your kids aren’t up to date on their vaccine requirements? With the first day of school right around the corner, parents and kids […]
wcti12.com
Family asks for cards, emails to celebrate WWII Tuskegee Airman's 100th birthday
WASHINGTON (WJLA/TND) — A World War II Tuskegee Airman celebrated a big milestone Monday as he turned 100 years old. His family is hoping you might help mark his centenary birthday with a bit of fanfare. Lt. John Curry and his wife are longtime residents in the nation's capital...
WJLA
'We can't afford the school supplies:' DC back-to-school bash helps families in need
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is considered one of the largest book bag giveaways east of the Anacostia River -- the annual Bellevue Back-to-School Bash. The woman behind it is Monisa Waters who has been a librarian in the District of Columbia for 16 years. She says early on she would notice children coming into her branch, the William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Neighborhood Library, asking if she had school supplies. It made her reflect on her childhood when she would go to school and see her classmates coming in with brand new backpacks and school supplies and she didn’t always have the necessary supplies she needed for back to school.
aerotechnews.com
Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
luxury-houses.net
Sensational Bethesda Estate with Exceptional Construction, Materials and Scale Listed at $3.495 Million
The Estate in Bethesda is a luxurious home featuring appealing details such as graciously scaled entry foyer, state of the art kitchen, top of the line Viking appliances and so much more now available for sale. This home located at 5605 Midwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,578 square feet of living spaces. Call Margie Halem – Compass (Phone: 301 304-8444) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bethesda.
WJLA
Should teachers be allowed to tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+? Youngkin weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Alexandria remembers Benjamin Thomas, 16-year-old Black boy lynched in 1899
On Monday night in Alexandria, dozens of people remembered the life of a Black teen killed by a mob of angry white people who lynched him at the turn of the century.
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
Comments / 3