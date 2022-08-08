ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Ticket information for Arkansas-Oklahoma MBB game

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas and Oklahoma men’s basketball teams will meet again this year for game two of the Crimson & Cardinal Classic on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The University of Arkansas announced Monday that current Arkansas men’s basketball season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members will have an exclusive opportunity starting Aug. 9 to request tickets for the contest.

PTN Newsletter: Sign up for more Arkansas Razorbacks news and updates!

Eligible fans can request the price level they desire, and tickets will be allocated by their Razorback Foundation membership level and priority points. All tickets are based on availability. If tickets are not available at the price level requested, they will be automatically assigned to the next best available price level.

The deadline to request tickets as a part of the presale is Wednesday, Aug. 18. Tickets for the general public will not go on sale until Thursday, Aug. 19, at noon and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com .

For more information on the presale, please contact the Razorback Ticket Center by email (raztk@uark.edu) or by calling either 800-982-4647 (HOGS) or 479-575-5151.

