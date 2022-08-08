ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Convoy of Hope sends supplies to Kentucky families amongst flooding

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dyx6Q_0h9AeGX200

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Convoy of Hope is helping out families in Kentucky who are struggling with the recent flooding.

Ethan Forhetz with Convoy of Hope says the organization has sent over 300,000 pounds of relief supplies to Kentucky on trucks.

“It is mostly water because their water systems were knocked offline,” said Forhetz.

Convoy of Hope is also sending food, hygiene kits, baby items, and cleaning supplies.

“Following flooding, cleaning supplies are needed so people can clean up their houses after the water recedes,” said Forhetz.

Convoy of Hope says they have not needed to send additional teams to Kentucky because the local teams have been able to handle the distribution of supplies.

Additionally, Convoy of Hope has sent supplies to St. Louis, which has also seen major flooding in the last several days.

Forhetz says that the need for Convoy of Hope is less in St. Louis, however, because the community has, for the most part, stepped in to help those struggling with flooding.

“We have also sent truck loads of supply to St. Louis, but less because there has been a lot of attention already shown and St. Louis is a big area that has handled its own supply in large part. In short, the areas not affected by the flooding are stepping in to help the areas that were affected.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Another flood watch for soggy eastern Kentucky

Flood-weary portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys and the southern Appalachians face more repeated thunderstorms today and Wednesday that will prolong the flood threat. As cleanup continues after deadly flooding impacted St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, rounds of heavy thunderstorms have repeatedly moved through many of these same...
KENTUCKY STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Republic, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Hope, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convoy Of Hope#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

Providence wants to “Pack an Ambulance” for eastern Kentucky

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A town in Webster County wants to donate supplies and an ambulance to eastern Kentucky. The city of Providence’s Facebook page says the town has donated an out-of-service ambulance to Letcher County, one of the Kentucky counties affected by the flood disaster. The town has made a list requesting the following […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WHAS 11

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lotte Aluminium Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. The company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced last week.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy