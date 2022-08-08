Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund, 88, of Allison Park, PA (formerly of Woolrich and Lock Haven) passed away on August 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA after a brief stay. Catherine was born November 11, 1933, to the late John and Ruth Probst Sylvis. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1951. She went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Clearfield School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years for Dr. Gilbert Nicklas, Rockview State Penitentiary, and retired from Jersey Shore Hospital. She married Richard H. Sigmund on July 14, 1956, and they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.

