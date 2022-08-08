Read full article on original website
87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open
Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
‘Back to School Night’ has big turn out
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park and Bucktail High School have joined forces and planned a Back to School Night held on Monday, August 8 at the Flaming Foliage Lot in Renovo. In all, 14 BAHS teachers and staff, Principal Hall and 75 students and parents...
Dorothy J. Hall
Dorothy J. Hall, 86, of Lock Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport. Born in Nittany, PA on November 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Blanche Hoy Dunkle. Dorothy was a 1953 graduate of Woodward Township High...
Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
Jack L. Myers
Jack L. Myers, 87, of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on August 4, 2022 at Bellefonte. Jack was born in Lock Haven, PA, to Robert and Helen Myers on September 11, 1934. He went to high school at Lock Haven High School and graduated in 1952. He went on to earn a certificate in welding from Lincoln Welding Institute, and served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1959.
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund
Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund, 88, of Allison Park, PA (formerly of Woolrich and Lock Haven) passed away on August 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA after a brief stay. Catherine was born November 11, 1933, to the late John and Ruth Probst Sylvis. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1951. She went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Clearfield School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years for Dr. Gilbert Nicklas, Rockview State Penitentiary, and retired from Jersey Shore Hospital. She married Richard H. Sigmund on July 14, 1956, and they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.
Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café
BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
Harry Ralph Overdorf
Harry Ralph Overdorf, 77 of Loganton, PA, passed away in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born in Jersey Shore, PA, to Pauline Overdorf on Feb. 27, 1945. Harry graduated from Lock Haven High School, and. W.A.C.C. He was an Air Force A1C/Military Police, serving...
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
New York Little League Team On The Doorstep Of World Series
There are over 180,000 Little League teams around the world, featuring over 2.6 million young baseball players. This week, that tremendous field will be narrowed down to 20 teams for the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. One of those teams may be representing New York. 2022 will...
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
Army Corps releases final Alvin R. Bush Dam Master Plan
ALVIN R. BUSH DAM, PA. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has released the new Alvin R. Bush Dam Master Plan (“2022 Master Plan”) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that will serve as the guiding document for decision making at the lake for next 15 to 25 years.
Bartholomew Named Business Manager for Danville ASD
Danville Area School District has a new Business Manager. Wendy Bartholomew assumes her new position on September 6th. In other business, Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias will conduct a search for a new Superintendent to replace Ricki Boyle, who left for a post in Bloomsburg. The board must also choose a new member: Vice President John Croll has announced his resignation, effective at the end of the month as he is moving out of the district.
Clearfield County school district sites hiring strains heading into new school year
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students return to the classroom in about 3 weeks, and Moshannon Valley School District says it still has several open positions to fill as it deals with difficulties in finding qualified candidates. The district says it still needs an eighth-grade biology teacher, a school psychologist, personal care aids, contracted classroom […]
Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County
A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
Jan D. Mills Sr.
Jan D. Mills Sr., 80, State College, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. He was born in Renovo, son of the late Paul L. and Rebecca G. (Belford) Mills. On Jan. 21, 1967 he married Mary Ann Keiper and she preceded him in death on June 11, 2005.
Graduate’s path to graduation includes selfless gift
When Pennsylvania College of Technology radiography student Sarah S. Conrath crossed the stage at commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6, she celebrated not only the culmination of her education, but a personal triumph that has deeper meaning for her family – especially her father. Conrath, of Pottsville, began providing care...
