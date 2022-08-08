ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open

Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

‘Back to School Night’ has big turn out

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park and Bucktail High School have joined forces and planned a Back to School Night held on Monday, August 8 at the Flaming Foliage Lot in Renovo. In all, 14 BAHS teachers and staff, Principal Hall and 75 students and parents...
RENOVO, PA
therecord-online.com

Dorothy J. Hall

Dorothy J. Hall, 86, of Lock Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport. Born in Nittany, PA on November 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Blanche Hoy Dunkle. Dorothy was a 1953 graduate of Woodward Township High...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
therecord-online.com

Jack L. Myers

Jack L. Myers, 87, of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on August 4, 2022 at Bellefonte. Jack was born in Lock Haven, PA, to Robert and Helen Myers on September 11, 1934. He went to high school at Lock Haven High School and graduated in 1952. He went on to earn a certificate in welding from Lincoln Welding Institute, and served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1959.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
WTAJ

First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund

Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund, 88, of Allison Park, PA (formerly of Woolrich and Lock Haven) passed away on August 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA after a brief stay. Catherine was born November 11, 1933, to the late John and Ruth Probst Sylvis. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1951. She went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Clearfield School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years for Dr. Gilbert Nicklas, Rockview State Penitentiary, and retired from Jersey Shore Hospital. She married Richard H. Sigmund on July 14, 1956, and they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.
ALLISON PARK, PA
WTAJ

Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
BOALSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Harry Ralph Overdorf

Harry Ralph Overdorf, 77 of Loganton, PA, passed away in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born in Jersey Shore, PA, to Pauline Overdorf on Feb. 27, 1945. Harry graduated from Lock Haven High School, and. W.A.C.C. He was an Air Force A1C/Military Police, serving...
LOGANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years

MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store

Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Army Corps releases final Alvin R. Bush Dam Master Plan

ALVIN R. BUSH DAM, PA. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has released the new Alvin R. Bush Dam Master Plan (“2022 Master Plan”) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that will serve as the guiding document for decision making at the lake for next 15 to 25 years.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
whlm.com

Bartholomew Named Business Manager for Danville ASD

Danville Area School District has a new Business Manager. Wendy Bartholomew assumes her new position on September 6th. In other business, Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias will conduct a search for a new Superintendent to replace Ricki Boyle, who left for a post in Bloomsburg. The board must also choose a new member: Vice President John Croll has announced his resignation, effective at the end of the month as he is moving out of the district.
WTAJ

Clearfield County school district sites hiring strains heading into new school year

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students return to the classroom in about 3 weeks, and Moshannon Valley School District says it still has several open positions to fill as it deals with difficulties in finding qualified candidates. The district says it still needs an eighth-grade biology teacher, a school psychologist, personal care aids, contracted classroom […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County

A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
UNION COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Jan D. Mills Sr.

Jan D. Mills Sr., 80, State College, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. He was born in Renovo, son of the late Paul L. and Rebecca G. (Belford) Mills. On Jan. 21, 1967 he married Mary Ann Keiper and she preceded him in death on June 11, 2005.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pct.edu

Graduate’s path to graduation includes selfless gift

When Pennsylvania College of Technology radiography student Sarah S. Conrath crossed the stage at commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6, she celebrated not only the culmination of her education, but a personal triumph that has deeper meaning for her family – especially her father. Conrath, of Pottsville, began providing care...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

