Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle crash Tuesday
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 81 at its intersection with 220th Street on Tuesday morning. The report was at 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that a 15-year-old from Arlington was driving east on 220th Street, stopped for the stop sign, attempted to make a left turn onto the highway, and pulled out in front of another vehicle. That vehicle was driven by 57-year-old Brian Briggs of Watertown, who was traveling south on Highway 81.
Woonsocket woman identified as fatality in Thursday afternoon crash
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – A Woonsocket, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at the intersection with 393rd Avenue. It collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
One dead, five others injured in collision southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash six miles southwest of Woonsocket. A car was westbound when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at an intersection. It collided with a Dump Truck which was southbound. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
Bender found guilty in second trial – plans on appealing guilty verdict
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.
Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture
What do pigs, corn, grain, fruit, cotton, soybeans, chickens, beef cattle, dairy products, and trees all have in common? They come from farms and ranches. Without dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have any of these things. Events like the upcoming Dakotafest strive to create connections between ag...
Corn dries up as drought continues in Emery
EMERY, S.D. (KELO)– Dry. That’s how conditions are looking on many farms near Emery. While Sioux Falls experienced record breaking rainfall this past weekend, other areas weren’t so lucky. Dried up corn fields are not an uncommon sight as you drive west of Sioux Falls. For the...
