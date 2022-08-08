Read full article on original website
NECN
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
NECN
Boston Man Mourned After Death From Lightning Strike in Wyoming
Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike in Wyoming. Jack Murphy was struck by lightning on Aug. 2 in the Absaroka Mountains, where he was attending the National Outdoor Leadership School. Family members welcomed the line of mourners Tuesday...
nbcboston.com
Crane Topples Onto Building at Winchester Construction Site
A crane tipped over in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, landing on a five-story apartment building that is under construction, fire officials said. The Winchester Fire Department confirmed they were called to the accident at Cambridge and Wainwright roads around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Structural engineers and the...
NECN
Three People Hurt in Stabbing at Braintree Hotel: Police
Three people were hurt in a stabbing overnight at a hotel in Braintree, Massachusetts, according to police. Braintree police responded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Residence Inn on Forbes Road for a report of multiple stabbing victims, a news release from the department said. Officers say they found...
NECN
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility
QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning. Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no...
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
NECN
“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over
Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
NECN
Lowell Police Seek Missing Teen
Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Authorities did not say when Nena Dirocco was last seen, but explained Wednesday afternoon that she is most likely in the area of Lowell or Dracut. Dirocco is described as being about 5'6 with brown hair and brown eyes.
Major transformer in Lexington explodes, generating huge fireball
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Emerson Graf says she and her mother heard a strange noise seconds before a huge explosion. “It was just insane. It was so loud,” said Emerson Graf, of Lexington. They watched as a transformer exploded, creating a huge fireball. “We started to hear like scratching...
NECN
New Details: MBTA Says It's Working ‘Around the Clock' Ahead of Orange, Green Line Diversions
The MBTA said Wednesday its working "around-the-clock" ahead of the major service disruptions that are set to ensue during the upcoming Orange and Green Line diversions. The Orange Line will be shut down and replaced by shuttles starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, and it's not scheduled to resume service until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, temporary shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between the Government Center and Union Square stations in both directions starting Monday, Aug. 22 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 18.
NECN
Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery
Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Wednesday. Harmony was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old. She was last known to be living with her father in Manchester, New Hampshire.
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
NECN
‘It's Frustrating': Somerville Braces for Impact From Orange, Green Line Extension Shutdowns
Those who live and work in Somerville, Massachusetts, are bracing for impact as they get ready to deal with two separate shutdowns on the MBTA. Both the Orange Line and the new Green Line extension are closing around the same time, and city officials said they have hardly any time to prepare.
NECN
Peabody Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Breaking Into Lynn Home
Massachusetts prosecutors say a police officer from Peabody was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into a home in neighboring Lynn. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department, had been arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering in the daytime, "placing a person in fear."
