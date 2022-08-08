ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahant, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
NECN

Boston Man Mourned After Death From Lightning Strike in Wyoming

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike in Wyoming. Jack Murphy was struck by lightning on Aug. 2 in the Absaroka Mountains, where he was attending the National Outdoor Leadership School. Family members welcomed the line of mourners Tuesday...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Crane Topples Onto Building at Winchester Construction Site

A crane tipped over in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, landing on a five-story apartment building that is under construction, fire officials said. The Winchester Fire Department confirmed they were called to the accident at Cambridge and Wainwright roads around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Structural engineers and the...
WINCHESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nahant, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Nahant, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Nahant, MA
NECN

Three People Hurt in Stabbing at Braintree Hotel: Police

Three people were hurt in a stabbing overnight at a hotel in Braintree, Massachusetts, according to police. Braintree police responded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Residence Inn on Forbes Road for a report of multiple stabbing victims, a news release from the department said. Officers say they found...
BRAINTREE, MA
NECN

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Boat Runs Aground
NECN

“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over

Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Lowell Police Seek Missing Teen

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Authorities did not say when Nena Dirocco was last seen, but explained Wednesday afternoon that she is most likely in the area of Lowell or Dracut. Dirocco is described as being about 5'6 with brown hair and brown eyes.
LOWELL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

New Details: MBTA Says It's Working ‘Around the Clock' Ahead of Orange, Green Line Diversions

The MBTA said Wednesday its working "around-the-clock" ahead of the major service disruptions that are set to ensue during the upcoming Orange and Green Line diversions. The Orange Line will be shut down and replaced by shuttles starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, and it's not scheduled to resume service until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, temporary shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between the Government Center and Union Square stations in both directions starting Monday, Aug. 22 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 18.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
LYNN, MA
NECN

Peabody Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Breaking Into Lynn Home

Massachusetts prosecutors say a police officer from Peabody was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into a home in neighboring Lynn. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department, had been arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering in the daytime, "placing a person in fear."
PEABODY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy