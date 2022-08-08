Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Just before 11p.m., police were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO