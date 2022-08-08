Read full article on original website
Kansas man jailed after alleged incident with woman at motel
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Just before 11p.m., police were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Kansas home invasion burglary suspect drank a beer, ate a meal
Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.
