Two people with gunshot wounds were found in a crashed truck yesterday afternoon in Lumberton. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the area of Front Street around 1:25 p.m. and found that a vehicle had hit the porch of a home near Martin Luther King Drive. There were bullet holes and blood inside of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and an 18 year-old was flown to the hospital. No other information is currently available.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO