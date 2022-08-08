Read full article on original website
whiteville-news.com
Major Theft Exposed in Columbus County
Arrest at the Economy Inn in Tabor City. Whiteville, NC – On August 5, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to 701 Auto, LLC located at 7176 James B White Highway South, Whiteville, in reference to a larceny. The caller reported that an engine hoist that was located outside of the business was stolen. The engine hoist was orange and black in color.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in drug-related arrests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continuing to ramp up its efforts to eliminate drugs being sold in the county. It has been just over a year since the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Launched “Operation Take Back Columbus.”. Part of the initiative...
nrcolumbus.com
SBI investigating ‘serious assault’ at Columbus County jail
A detainee at Columbus County Detention Center is in serious condition and the incident that led to his assault is being investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. “I can confirm that Sheriff Jody Greene and I made a concurrent request for an SBI investigation involving a serious assault...
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in SC, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
WITN
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence. He said the first […]
WECT
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape, First...
WECT
‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.
1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2
LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
Paramedic among 2 killed when car hits first responders at Florence County crash scene
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected information on the location of the crash. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was treating at the scene of a crash were killed Tuesday night in a series of events that unfolded in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway. […]
1 stabbed in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
WECT
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
wfxb.com
Two People Found Shot After Truck Crashes into Home in Lumberton
Two people with gunshot wounds were found in a crashed truck yesterday afternoon in Lumberton. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the area of Front Street around 1:25 p.m. and found that a vehicle had hit the porch of a home near Martin Luther King Drive. There were bullet holes and blood inside of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and an 18 year-old was flown to the hospital. No other information is currently available.
cbs17
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WMBF
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
columbuscountynews.com
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
6th Richmond County suspect charged in McColl club shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted for murder in connection to a South Carolina club shooting is facing extradition from the Richmond County Jail. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Trey Lamar Little, of Ellerbe, on Sunday, Aug. 7 on outstanding charges, according to a press release issued Monday morning.
Former LPD officer saves 2 lives in Cape Fear River rescue
ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant response by a former Lumberton police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At
WECT
UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department responds to fire on Wrightsville Avenue, family displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Wrightsville Avenue on August 9 in the evening. Firefighters had the fire under control within a few minutes after arriving on the scene. According to fire officials, an accidental cooking fire was the cause.
