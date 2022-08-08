Read full article on original website
WLBT
Thousands of students begin new school year in Hinds County
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the first day of school across the Hinds County School District. About 5,000 students are enrolled across the district. All those students will be carrying clear backpacks or bags. This is not a new requirement - the rule was also in place for...
Clinton School District welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District welcomed students back to class on Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. After two years with COVID-19 restrictions, Jenna Oswalt, who is a first grade teacher, believes maskless interaction will present different outcomes. “We spent two years with a mask on, so just getting to see […]
WAPT
JPS dealing with Jackson water issues as students settle in for new school year
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Errick Greene and his team work to make the first few days of school good ones for returning students, they were hit with a problem that's plaguing everyone in the capital city: another water crisis. "Water pressure, from time to time,...
Jackson State holds faculty-staff summit to prepare for new school year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson State University (JSU) leaders kicked off a facility and staff summit to prepare for the return of college students to its campus for the 2022-23 school year. JSU President Thomas Hudson was one of many speakers to take the podium. During his address, Hudson discussed the challenges the […]
WLBT
COVID-19 concerns parents could face as children go back to school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most schools are starting the year off with a more relaxed atmosphere. There are no mandatory masks and no virtual learning in most districts this upcoming school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also planning to update its guidance for schools. The...
Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
WLBT
Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two very different groups held two separate press conferences Monday with the very same request for state and local leaders: action. “We hope that the city leaders and state leaders can come together, put aside their partisan differences, and find a solution,” David Conn, owner of 4Top Hospitality Group, said. “Great leadership is action, not words. We want action.”
Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
Jackson State offers Disaster Preparedness Certification
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will offer a post-baccalaureate certificate in Disaster Preparedness & Community Resilience Among Vulnerable Populations this fall. According to JSU leaders, the program comes from years of multidisciplinary research and collaborative strategic planning between the Department of Psychology and the Department of Civil & Environmental and Industrial Systems & Technology. […]
WLBT
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
WLBT
Councilman Stokes addresses sewage flooding in Ward 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Councilman Stokes of Ward 3 addressed the immense amount of raw sewage flooding that is affecting many residents on Morton Avenue since June. Stokes called out the city of Jackson’s disservice to the situation and the EPA’s lack of attention to an issue that...
WLBT
MSDH sets up port-a-potties at downtown Jackson headquarters to conserve water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials also are being impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water woes, as evidenced by the port-a-potties set up outside the Mississippi State Department of Health’s downtown headquarters. MSDH confirmed that it had brought in portable toilets to help conserve water at the building,...
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WLBT
City still eyeing Batte Furniture building as home for future Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city begins taking bids to tear down the old Charles Tisdale Library, officials are still hoping to relocate it to another building down the street. The city recently began advertising for bids to tear down and clean the former library property at 807 E....
mississippifreepress.org
Jackson Mayor, Health Department Clash Over Drinking Water Safety
JACKSON, Miss.—Capital-city residents could be dealing with rolling precautionary boil-water notices for up to another year, as the winterization process at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant continues. But Jackson’s mayor and an expert consultant from Cornerstone Engineering remain adamant that the water remains entirely safe to drink, even as the Mississippi State Department of Health disagrees.
Ceremony held for U.S. Highway 49 expansion project
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawmakers, the community and state and city leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of Highway 49. The Highway 49 project has been a longtime coming. While the expansion has had its growing pains, taking five years to complete, local business owners say they’re so excited to see the roads are […]
WLBT
Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officials gathered to cut the ribbon in Richland on Monday and celebrate the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Governor Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive 7.5-mile infrastructure improvement project that began in 2017.
WLBT
Councilman Stokes calls on state for help with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought water from “the faucet” at his house to the state capitol to prove a point. “I’m inviting the governor and the mayor and members of legislature to drink some of this water that’s coming from the city of Jackson that poor people, children, [and] others are forced to drink,” said Councilman Stokes.
WAPT
Jackson residents asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is asking residents to conserve water where possible as crews make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. "We are currently troubleshooting two of the four eight-million-gallon water pumps at the plant," city officials said in a statement. "One of the pumps was pulled offline (Tuesday) and sent to the shop for repair. A second pump will be pulled (Wednesday)."
