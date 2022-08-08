ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
