Read full article on original website
Related
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Dog Ignoring Owner After Spending 10 Days With 'Grandpaw' Delights Internet
"Grandpa puts him in holiday mood, not mean mom and dad that have rules and diets to follow," one user said.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
A family lost their beagle. Later that day she came home wearing a dog show ribbon.
Dog lovers Paula Closier and her husband Peter were terribly worried after Bonnie, their 5-year-old beagle mix, escaped from their yard on Sunday, July 10, the BBC reported. Paula was especially upset because they live near a main road and feared that Bonnie might get hit by a car. “Bonnie...
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
KCTV 5
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park. Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
Hunter Is Shocked When He Finds Out The 20-Point Buck He Killed Was Actually A Doe
Wow, you don’t see this every day. According to Field and Stream, Steven Johnston, a 46-year-old general contractor from Portsmouth, Virginia, was going on a hunt last year when he saw a whitetail deer walking below his stand. He was gonna let it pass, until he noticed one obscure...
The expert cat killer … The man, Sheriff Grady Judd
Instead of fixing the issue with a 100% viable option that saves taxpayers money and time. The policy is to kill them all. And put the bodies in the Polk county dump. Polk County continues to rank #1 in Florida for shelter animals killed. The euthanasia rate for dogs was...
goodshomedesign.com
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this bird
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this birdTwinTurbskiii. Do you have any more pictures? (u/SpacemanErick) If it’s night it must be a night heron (u/Losangulos)
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F
Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6