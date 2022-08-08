Read full article on original website
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Boosts Omnichannel Strategy With Volt Systems Acquistion
Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with enhanced on-demand visibility into merchandising resources. Volt’s Engage system, which enables and facilitates vendor relationship management through access and visibility, appears to be Walmart’s main target. In the release announcing the acquisition, Walmart noted, “Engage is...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Popular Retail Chains Continuing to Close Locations in 2022
Though many of the below-listed companies are permanently shuttering stores for reasons publicly stated as “strategic,” underperforming locations are only part of the story.
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums
Amazon is purchasing robotics expertise at a bargain price.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices
Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here's the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.
Walmart, Target, Instacart, and others are building advertising businesses to boost their margins and capitalize on the online shopping boom.
Ahold Delhaize Turns to Private-Label Discounts, Prepared Meals to Combat Inflation
As restaurants and grocers alike notice consumers trading down to lower-priced options, multinational grocery giant Ahold Delhaize — parent company of a range of popular brands including Albert Heijn, Giant, Stop & Shop and more — is stocking up on lower-priced products for cost-concerned shoppers. Frans Muller, the...
Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-forecast 2nd-qtr net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 468 million reais ($91.86 million), wider than the 156.93 million loss forecast by analysts.
Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers
More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
PepsiCo Invests $540 Million in Energy Drink Maker Celsius Holdings
Energy drink giant Celsius Holdings reports that sales are booming — jumping 137% in the second quarter year over year — and they’re expected to grow even more thanks to a $540 million investment from PepsiCo. John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, joined Cheddar News to discuss what this investment will bring to Celsius. “This partnership is going to further expand us in convenience, food service and in college campuses,” he said. “We’re really excited about this partnership. The investment allows us for extra working capital and investment and really to disrupt the energy category.”
Whole Foods CEO Could Be Opening Plant-Based Cafés, Wellness Centers
Last September, Whole Foods Market's co-founder and CEO John Mackey wrote a letter announcing that he would be retiring from the company on September 1, 2022. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," he explained. "All parents reach a time when they must let go and trust that the values imparted will live on within their children. That time has nearly come for me and for Whole Foods."
Crowley Using EcoVadis to Scrutinize Value Chain ESG
Click here to read the full article. Crowley has chosen international business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis to assess its value chain for its suppliers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. A global provider of supply chain solutions, Crowley said it is the first U.S.-based company in maritime and logistics to partner with EcoVadis on its value chain solutions. Leveraging EcoVadis’ technology capabilities, Crowley and its supplier-contractor base will be able to receive assessments of their current sustainability levels and strategic guidance on how to set, improve and reach ESG goals. Crowley has committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through...
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
