freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
pymnts

Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management

Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
pymnts.com

Walmart Boosts Omnichannel Strategy With Volt Systems Acquistion

Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with enhanced on-demand visibility into merchandising resources. Volt’s Engage system, which enables and facilitates vendor relationship management through access and visibility, appears to be Walmart’s main target. In the release announcing the acquisition, Walmart noted, “Engage is...
ZDNet

Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good

A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
102.5 The Bone

Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices

Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
pymnts

Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers

More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
Cheddar News

PepsiCo Invests $540 Million in Energy Drink Maker Celsius Holdings

Energy drink giant Celsius Holdings reports that sales are booming — jumping 137% in the second quarter year over year — and they’re expected to grow even more thanks to a $540 million investment from PepsiCo. John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, joined Cheddar News to discuss what this investment will bring to Celsius. “This partnership is going to further expand us in convenience, food service and in college campuses,” he said. “We’re really excited about this partnership. The investment allows us for extra working capital and investment and really to disrupt the energy category.”
Food & Wine

Whole Foods CEO Could Be Opening Plant-Based Cafés, Wellness Centers

Last September, Whole Foods Market's co-founder and CEO John Mackey wrote a letter announcing that he would be retiring from the company on September 1, 2022. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," he explained. "All parents reach a time when they must let go and trust that the values imparted will live on within their children. That time has nearly come for me and for Whole Foods."
Sourcing Journal

Crowley Using EcoVadis to Scrutinize Value Chain ESG

Click here to read the full article. Crowley has chosen international business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis to assess its value chain for its suppliers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. A global provider of supply chain solutions, Crowley said it is the first U.S.-based company in maritime and logistics to partner with EcoVadis on its value chain solutions. Leveraging EcoVadis’ technology capabilities, Crowley and its supplier-contractor base will be able to receive assessments of their current sustainability levels and strategic guidance on how to set, improve and reach ESG goals. Crowley has committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through...
