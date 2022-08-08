ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Instagram will test super-tall photos after rolling back updates that would make it more like TikTok

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZu7s_0h9Ad0SS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxl1g_0h9Ad0SS00
Instagram Reels

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Instagram will begin testing super-tall, 9:16 photos.
  • Instagram recently halted a TikTok-style redesign after criticism.
  • But the company still intends to move forward with some changes.

You might start to notice photos on Instagram that are a lot taller.

In his weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA), Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said that the Meta-owned platform would be testing super-tall, 9:16 photos on the app "in a week or two." Photos currently format up to 4:5.

"You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram," Mosseri said. "So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally."

The feature seems to be a way for Instagram to introduce a TikTok-like design without forcing it onto users and giving them the option to crop photos that way if they want to.

Instagram recently said it would roll back a proposed TikTok-style redesign after backlash, including from influencer celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Instagram was testing full-screen photos and videos in its main feed, similar to TikTok, which are being phased out.

But Reels, Instagram's answer to TikTok, are likely still the future of the app.

"Feed could be, and to some degree is, a place to discover things to talk about with your friends," Mosseri told Platformer in a recent interview. "With Reels, we're seeing this happen a lot. Reels are inspiring a lot of conversations — people just send funny videos to their friends that they've discovered in feed."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Briana Belcher

Is Instagram Trying to be TikTok With Their Latest Update?

You used to be able to open up Instagram and scroll through photos of all of your friends, family, and people that you follow. Nowadays, when you open up the app, you barely see any photos from your closest friends. It's mainly videos of users that you don't even follow.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Meta
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
CNBC

WhatsApp will soon let you slip out of group chats undetected

WhatsApp will soon launch a feature that lets users slip out of group chats undetected. It's part of a handful of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking to enhance privacy. WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will allow users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others to...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
knowtechie.com

Does Instagram notify people when you screenshot a story?

If you’ve ever taken a screenshot of an Instagram story, you’ve undoubtedly felt a little paranoid about the other person finding out. There might be a genuine reason why you took the screenshot in the first place. Perhaps someone uploaded a funny meme, and you wanted to pass it on to someone else.
INTERNET
Motley Fool

2 Blockchains That Could Explode Thanks to Instagram's NFTs

Instagram will unveil NFTs around the world in the coming weeks. Flow and Polygon should be able to grab some share of the NFT market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NFL
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Yes, Twitter is down right now, and we don’t know when it’ll be back

Twitter, the go-to social network for everything from cat pictures to political commentary, is down right now. Reports of the app being down first started around 2:09 p.m. ET, according to Down Detector. We’ve confirmed the outage on our end as well. The Twitter apps for Android and iOS refuse...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Business Insider

571K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy