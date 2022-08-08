ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

President Biden and first lady tour flood-ravaged Kentucky

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to meet with families and survey the damage after the worst flooding in the state’s history.

Some 38 people died in eastern Kentucky last month after severe storms dropped 8 - 10.5 inches of rain in the span of 48 hours.

The Bidens arrived on Air Force One at Blue Grass Airport just before 11am local time, where they were met by Linda Gorton, the mayor of Lexington.

The Bidens then met with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy. The foursome drove to see some of the devastation in Breathitt County, stopping at the site where a school bus, carried by floodwaters, was crashed into partially-collapsed building.

The roads along the route were strewn with building materials, clothing and household items.

“Those are pieces of everybody’s houses. That’s all that’s left,” Gov. Beshear told President Biden. “It took out power... just incredible.

He added that “rushing waters” was what had caused the damage.

The group then headed to a briefing on the flooding’s impact with first responders and recovery specialists at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek.

Mr Biden, who was given the official all-clear on Sunday after isolating from a rebound case of Covid-19, told reporters this morning that he was “feeling great”.

The president is coming off the back of a significant win for his domestic agenda after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday. The bill, which will tackle the climate crisis and prescription drug prices, made it through on strict party lines, with the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Biden has granted federal emergency aid in response to the disaster in Kentucky including covering 100 per cent of emergency services for Eastern Kentucky cities and counties for a continuous 30-day period, Gov. Beshear confirmed on Sunday.

Among the Kentucky fatalities were four young siblings who were swept away from their parents in Knotts County.

The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Jr, five, Neveah, four, and two-year-old Chance were discovered on 29 July, the day after they were separated from parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree when their home became inundated with water.

Heavy rain accumulated rapidly, trapping many residents in their homes. In some places, homes were lifted entirely from their foundations as torrents of water and mud flowed through neighborhoods. The Kentucky River crested at all-time high levels in the towns of Whitesburg and Jackson.

More thunderstorms are forecast for later this week.

Flash flooding is becoming more common, and more intense, across the US due to the climate crisis , a recent study found . As the planet heats up, some areas will see heavier rainstorms, dropping much more water at once and risking rapid-onset floods.

AP contributed to this report

