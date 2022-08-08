ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Forbes announces birth of baby daughter

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQd4b_0h9AcTgp00

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has had a baby girl, she and her husband have announced.

Naomi MacLennan was delivered at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Thursday August 4, weighing seven pounds 13 ounces (5.3 kilos).

Ms Forbes and her husband, Ali MacLennan, said they were “delighted to welcome” their daughter into the world.

The couple said that both mother and baby are now back home and doing well.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said: “We are delighted to welcome little Naomi into the world. It is a wonderful blessing to have a happy, healthy baby in our arms.

“Our family would like to record our most sincere thanks to the midwifery and nursing team at Raigmore for all their help.

“They were with us every step of the way, regularly going beyond the call of duty in their care and compassion for both me and Naomi.

“Pregnancy, labour and the early days with a newborn aren’t easy, as every new parent knows.

“Every mother’s experience is unique. Access to such excellent NHS healthcare in the community and at the hospital has made all the difference to us.”

Ms Forbes said it has been “hard” not to reflect on the hardships being faced by expectant and new mothers around the world, “particularly those escaping war zones like Ukraine or facing horrendous distress in Afghanistan”.

She added: “My prayer is that little girls around the world, like Naomi, grow up in a world of greater peace and security.”

Fellow parliamentarians took to social media to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Lovely news. Welcome to the world, Naomi – and many congratulations, Kate and Ali.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser wrote: “Congratulations to you both. Great news!”

And Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This is wonderful news, Kate. Huge congratulations!”

Ms Forbes and Mr MacLennan married last summer in the Highlands, following her re-election for a second term as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

She will now take a period of maternity leave, and will return to work at some point in 2023.

John Swinney is covering the role of finance secretary for the duration of her absence, in addition to his duties as Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Murdo Fraser
Person
John Swinney
Person
Kate Forbes
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Finance#Raigmore Hospital#Msp#Nhs
The Independent

‘Nothing prepares you for this moment’: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig announce birth of baby boy

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.The former professional boxer and her girlfriend, model Ella Baig, announced the news in an Instagram post posted on Tuesday 11 July.The couple shared a black and white photograph of their hands cradling the baby’s feet on both their profiles, as well as another photograph of themselves smiling while Baig was in labour.Adams wrote in the caption: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adams has arrived.“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond....
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Royal watchers say the Windsors are concerned about what Prince Harry wrote about Camilla Parker Bowles in his memoir

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince HarryShowbiz Cheat Sheet. Rumors abound regarding Prince Harry and his stepmother. There are always rumors related to the Royal family and no way to validate what is really true. Those who are part of the House of Windsor are private so the public often has to determine for themselves what is true and what is false. One Royal, in particular, Camilla Parker Bowles has had her share of gossip and now may be inadvertently at the center of more trouble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry is rumored to be homesick and Meghan Markle is concerned

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States, there were palace insiders, who said Prince Harry had been unhappy and never comfortable with the protocol and was expected to find a way to leave the House of Windsor. insiders are now alleging that Meghan Markle is troubled about her husband being drawn back into the life that he gave up.
newschain

Ukraine says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in Crimea blasts

Nine Russian jets were destroyed in explosions at an air base in Crimea, Ukraine’s air force said. It comes amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s explosions —...
MILITARY
newschain

Teenager stabbed to death in Islington named as Deshaun Tuitt

A 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in north London has been named by police as they continue to appeal for witnesses. Deshaun James Tuitt was knifed at Highbury Fields, Islington, just before 9pm on Thursday August 4. Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) medics found him with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Liz Truss hints at further cost of living support if made prime minister

Liz Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”. Her opponent, Rishi Sunak, meanwhile told the BBC that the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help struggling households, and pitched himself as the more realistic candidate to be the next premier.
POLITICS
newschain

Sir Frederick Barclay faces court over cash tussle with ex-wife

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay is expected to find out if he will be penalised for contempt of court after failing to give nearly £250,000 to his ex-wife. Lady Hiroko Barclay had previously asked for 87-year-old Sir Frederick to be sent to a prison after claiming he had breached court orders to pay her more than £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy