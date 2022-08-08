ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Intoxicated driver allegedly killed 58-year-old woman in NW Indiana crash

LAKE STATION, Ind. - A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Monday at the I-80/I-94 interchange in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State police. Christina Booth, of Portage, was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru that was traveling east on I-80 about 4:45 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Buick at Ripley Street in Lake Station, state police said.
LAKE STATION, IN
wbiw.com

Portage woman killed in crash on I-94

LAKE STATION- On Monday, August 8th, at approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on I-80 eastbound lanes at exit 15B. This is the ramp to Ripley St. Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Carlson and Trooper Joshua Luckey shows that a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp when a 2016 Buick rear-ended it. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
PORTAGE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest

(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Pizza Delivery Crashes

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against an alleged hit-and-run pizza delivery driver. 50-year-old Michael Adams allegedly struck two vehicles in a driveway on Vintage Court just outside La Porte. According to La Porte County Police, the van driven by Adams and the vehicles he struck sustained...
LA PORTE, IN
NBC Chicago

Man Charged in Stevenson Expressway Shooting Pointed Laser-Sighted Automatic Pistol at Off-Duty Cop: Prosecutors

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
HOBART, IN
wjol.com

Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
NEW LENOX, IL
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

