Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Intoxicated driver allegedly killed 58-year-old woman in NW Indiana crash
LAKE STATION, Ind. - A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Monday at the I-80/I-94 interchange in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State police. Christina Booth, of Portage, was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru that was traveling east on I-80 about 4:45 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Buick at Ripley Street in Lake Station, state police said.
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
Bullet strikes truck driver’s Mountain Dew can while driving on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg. According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the […]
fox32chicago.com
Long Grove man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway: police
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A man has been charged with firing gunshots after two teenagers pulled their vehicle into the wrong driveway Tuesday night while searching for a friend's home in north suburban Long Grove. About 9:50 p.m., a male and female mistakenly pulled into a driveway in the 1800...
8-month-old girl found after being taken by suspect who broke into Irving Park home: CPD
CPD said the suspect hit a 17-year-old girl on the head before taking the baby.
Chicago Woman Issues Desperate Call For Help After Dog Goes Missing From Parked Car in River North
Anguish and desperation have begun to set in for River North resident Mari Roda, who is now offering a $500 dollar reward for information on her missing dog. Roday's dog Lolita was last seen on Monday night in River North in the backseat of her Honda CRV. Mari tells NBC-5...
wbiw.com
Portage woman killed in crash on I-94
LAKE STATION- On Monday, August 8th, at approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on I-80 eastbound lanes at exit 15B. This is the ramp to Ripley St. Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Carlson and Trooper Joshua Luckey shows that a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp when a 2016 Buick rear-ended it. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
hometownnewsnow.com
Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest
(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Pizza Delivery Crashes
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against an alleged hit-and-run pizza delivery driver. 50-year-old Michael Adams allegedly struck two vehicles in a driveway on Vintage Court just outside La Porte. According to La Porte County Police, the van driven by Adams and the vehicles he struck sustained...
Police Release Video of Man Pushing Someone Off CTA Platform on West Side
Police are looking to find the man responsible for pushing someone off a Chicago Transit Authority platform on the city's West Side Friday. According to authorities the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop. The video shows...
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
Man Charged in Stevenson Expressway Shooting Pointed Laser-Sighted Automatic Pistol at Off-Duty Cop: Prosecutors
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Cards Requested For Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting
A card-drive initiative is taking shape for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park. After spending almost a month in pediatric intensive care, Cooper was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Sen. Julie Morrison, who is running for re-election...
Man Who Fired Gun at Chicago Park Had Massive Ammo Supply, Notes About Mass Shootings: Police
A west suburban man who allegedly fired a gun at a vacant South Side park last week was also driving with four other weapons including an AR-15 rifle, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition and handwritten notes about mass shootings, according to Chicago police. Alexander Podgorny, a 29-year-old Woodridge...
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
wjol.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
