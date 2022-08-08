Read full article on original website
Damian Bueno
2d ago
fk that we dont need more "affordable" housing...sm is known for having lots of places to eat..why ruin that?
Coast News
Marja Acres development under construction in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD — The city’s latest large-scale, mixed-use development broke ground in June and is on track to come online next year. Marja Acres, the once quaint site of several businesses on El Camino Real, located south of Kelly Drive across from Robertson Ranch, was sold by Mike and Marja Selna in 2015 in a joint agreement with New Urban West and San Diego-based real estate investment firm, IHP Capital Partners.
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
Coast News
Local groups appeal Ocean Kamp project in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE — Two local groups have filed appeals in response to the Oceanside Planning Commission’s recent approval of Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development anchored by a resort and wave lagoon. The project, located on the corner of Foussat Road and state Route 76, is set to replace...
theregistrysocal.com
Sila Realty Trust Pays $63.4MM for 56,000 SQFT Rehabilitation Center in Escondido
TAMPA, Fla. & CHICAGO – Sila Realty Trust, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility located in Escondido, California (the “Escondido IRF”) from Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms focused on alternative real estate assets, for $63.4 million. A joint venture between Harrison Street and Pacific Medical Buildings (“PMB”) developed the property.
Coast News
Encinitas Planning Commission denies permits for Clark apartments
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Planning Commission recently denied permits for a proposed 199-unit apartment complex on Clark Avenue in Leucadia due to the project’s anticipated negative traffic impacts on neighborhood roads. The Planning Commission voted 4-0 — with Commissioner Robert Prendergast absent — to deny the permitting and...
Restaurants offering deep discounts as spending declines
To dine or not to dine out? Going out to restaurants are getting more costly due to surcharges and inflation.
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
New California Pizza Chain Opening Soon
A new Italian-style pizza restaurant is opening soon.Gor Davtyan/Unsplash. Not all pizza styles are the same. It goes far beyond New York and Chicago-style pizzas. Just in the Midwestern United States alone, you will find everything from Detroit to Milwaukee-style pizzas. Here out on the West side of the country, many pizzas take advantage of thinner crusts, although you can find just about any variation of pizza in metro Phoenix. And now, a Southern California-based restaurant is bringing its Milanese-style pizza to the heart of the city.
Coast News
Carlsbad residents still grappling with new trash service
CARLSBAD — First-time customers of Republic Services continue to report a bumpy transition amid the trash provider’s service rollout in Carlsbad. Over the past several weeks, frustrated customers have fumed on social media about the Texas-based company’s apparent lack of customer service, mandatory organic waste requirements (Senate Bill 1383) and new “flimsy” city-owned trash bins. Many were also confused and angry after reporting a 20% rate increase on their first bill from the waste hauler.
Fitness Innovator P.volve to Open Two New Franchises in Carlsbad And Encinitas
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, announced today that it will open two new locations in Carlsbad and Encinitas, California. After a detailed due diligence process, P.volve awarded the franchises to Carlsbad residents Kristin and Jeff Springborn, experienced veterans of corporate sales and client services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005748/en/ “After more than two years of intensive research and analysis on potential franchise opportunities in the fitness space, P.volve was by far our top choice,” said Kristin Springborn, who will serve as the studio manager in addition to being a co-owner. “Fitness is a central part of our lives, and being able to start our own business with such an amazing brand and a hugely dedicated following is a dream come true.”
NBC San Diego
Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County
The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
Coast News
Bean Journal: North County Roastery
Where: North County Roastery, 129 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054. What I’m listening to: Sublime, “Doin’ Time”. There is a San Franciscan roasting machine in the picture window to the north of the doorway at North County Roastery. The gold-and-black machine draws the eye even as I tug on the knob to go inside. It has an elegant, almost antique, look to it. The colors match the North County Roastery logo.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
San Diego Business Journal
New Palomar Facility to Open in 2024
Will close its 17-bed Gero-Psychiatric Unit (GPU) at Palomar Medical Center Poway on October 31. The move will allow the health system to focus on expanding services through its new behavioral health institute, scheduled to open in 2024. Palomar Health introduced the 17-bed unit in Poway to provide extraordinary care...
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
sandiegomagazine.com
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award
It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
