ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Police investigate semi vs car crash

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfAln_0h9AaY2200

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A semi and car crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on US 20 in Fremont County.

A 23-year-old man driving a Subaru was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading east.

The Subaru also had 4 other passengers all men in their early twenties from Burley.

The driver and front passenger were wearing their seat belts, but the three people in the back were not.

A ground ambulance transported them to Madison Memorial.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

All lanes were blocked both ways for about two hours.

Idaho State Police are currently investigating the incident.

The post Police investigate semi vs car crash appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Woman dies when car leaves Interstate 84 and overturns multiple times

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on August 9, 2022, at 2:28 P.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206 near Burley. A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Lynnwood, Washington, and drove into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene due to her injuries. The left lane for westbound traffic was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County Coroner.
LYNNWOOD, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fatal Crash Involving Wendell Man Still Under Investigation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bonneville County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a Wendell man in late July. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 27, involving a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota sedan at the intersection of 105th E. and N. County Line Rd. northeast of Idaho Falls. The collision forced the Toyota into a nearby canal. Bystanders jumped into the canal and pulled Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, of Peru out, as well as the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alex Quispealaya, of Wendell; he was treated at an area hospital and released. Alvarado later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Washington Woman Killed in Rollover Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old woman from Washington died in a rollover Tuesday afternoon on the interstate near Burley. Emergency crews responded a around 2:30 p.m. just west of Burley on Interstate 84 for a Ford Focus that went into the median and rolled in the eastbound lane. The 49-year-old Lynwood, Washington woman had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said part of the westbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and Minidoka Fire Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burley, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Fremont County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Fremont County, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
Burley, ID
Accidents
Fremont County, ID
Accidents
Burley, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

High speed chase through Jackson leads to arrest

Multiple calls from concerned citizens to the Jackson police department on Sunday morning ended after a police pursuit and the driver in custody. Just after 6:00 am, Teton County dispatchers received multiple calls about a vehicle which was driving recklessly. Officers from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department,...
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Subaru#Idaho State Police#Local News 8
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead

TETONIA — Mitch Smaellie was found deceased on Friday evening after a search involving the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, Air Idaho Rescue and numerous community members. Smaellie, age 66, left his home on North First Street in Tetonia a little before noon on Thursday. In a Facebook post, his daughter-in-law Kelsey Smaellie said that he had departed on a four-wheeler without his phone or wallet. ...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath

Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy