Birmingham, AL

WAFF

Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Schools welcome students on first day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More than 50 schools in the Jefferson County School system opened doors to students on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the system is focusing on being well rounded and maintaining safety this school year. As far as COVID-19 precautions, masks will be optional, and vaccines are encouraged. Gonsoulin also said following recent events in Uvalde their SRO's have spent countless hours this summer training, and they have taken steps to make buildings more secure. The system hopes to target learning loss due to the pandemic. The goal is to keep students safe while making strides forward in all categories including academics, athletics, and arts.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Birmingham, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wbhm.org

How one Birmingham custodian preps for the first day of school

It’s common knowledge at Bush Hills STEAM Academy in Birmingham that if you need anything, ask Jacqulene Heggler. She’s usually seen walking the halls with a Pepsi in her hand, a quick word of wisdom and a t-shirt that reads “Ms. Jackie” on the back in big bold letters.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

First day of school for Birmingham City Schools students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School students are returning to the classroom. Teachers across the district met to set goals ahead of the school year. Goals include focusing on the needs of English language learners and addressing the learning loss due to the pandemic. Around 260 students are taking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today

It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

SEA holds second back-to-school supplies giveaway

MONTEVALLO – A Shelby County nonprofit organization made sure many local students had access to the supplies they need before another new school year starts. Shelby Emergency Assistance held its second annual back-to-school drive-thru event on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. SEA staff, board members and volunteers distributed...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Wellborn Cabinet announces $17 million new facility in Oxford, 400 jobs expected

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: popular Prevail Coffee coming to Birmingham

Coffee lovers, there’s a latte to love about this news: Prevail Coffee is coming to Birmingham. The popular coffee roaster already has two locations in Montgomery and Atlanta, and soon, they’re bringing their fantastic coffee to the Shipt tower in downtown Birmingham. Keep reading for the brew-tiful details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Education
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame

Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

