Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services
GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More than 50 schools in the Jefferson County School system opened doors to students on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the system is focusing on being well rounded and maintaining safety this school year. As far as COVID-19 precautions, masks will be optional, and vaccines are encouraged. Gonsoulin also said following recent events in Uvalde their SRO's have spent countless hours this summer training, and they have taken steps to make buildings more secure. The system hopes to target learning loss due to the pandemic. The goal is to keep students safe while making strides forward in all categories including academics, athletics, and arts.
Hugs and huge smiles were the order of the day as Post Place in Vestavia Hills, an arm of nonprofit organization Unless U, held its grand opening Aug. 5. “We’re thankful to the Lord for the expansion and provision to serve more families,” said Lindy Cleveland, Unless U’s founder and executive director.
It’s common knowledge at Bush Hills STEAM Academy in Birmingham that if you need anything, ask Jacqulene Heggler. She’s usually seen walking the halls with a Pepsi in her hand, a quick word of wisdom and a t-shirt that reads “Ms. Jackie” on the back in big bold letters.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School students are returning to the classroom. Teachers across the district met to set goals ahead of the school year. Goals include focusing on the needs of English language learners and addressing the learning loss due to the pandemic. Around 260 students are taking...
It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
MONTEVALLO – A Shelby County nonprofit organization made sure many local students had access to the supplies they need before another new school year starts. Shelby Emergency Assistance held its second annual back-to-school drive-thru event on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. SEA staff, board members and volunteers distributed...
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
Coffee lovers, there’s a latte to love about this news: Prevail Coffee is coming to Birmingham. The popular coffee roaster already has two locations in Montgomery and Atlanta, and soon, they’re bringing their fantastic coffee to the Shipt tower in downtown Birmingham. Keep reading for the brew-tiful details.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
Only one high school in the greater Birmingham area can boast a Heisman Trophy winner, a Nobel Prize recipient and a veteran Vatican diplomat among its graduates. That school, John Carroll Catholic High, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. John Carroll, which also is celebrating the 30th anniversary of...
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
