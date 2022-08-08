Read full article on original website
Related
moreclaremore.com
Celebrate with Sugar Sugar Bake Shop
Our newest 5-star bakery is celebrating their ribbon cutting this week! Be sure to come out to the Surrey Center (across the street from the hospital) to celebrate with owner, Hailey Young and the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop Bakers!. In addition to the case full of sweet treats for your...
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doctor On Call: Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and on Wednesday it's pediatrician Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Today, we're talking about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
moreclaremore.com
Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?
MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
tulsapeople.com
'Like a Tulsa tornado': Country musician Houston Bernard talks about new music
Houston Bernard left Oklahoma many years ago, but the Sooner State and Tulsa stays on his mind as he continues his musical journey. Bernard has made a name for himself within the country music scene. His single “American Dream” peaked at No. 42 on the Texas Country Radio Regional Charts. His previous single, “Hangover” racked up over 200,000 streams on Spotify. Riding off the success of “Hangover,” Bernard released “Ever Gonna Be,” perhaps one of his most personal songs to date.
news9.com
Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others
A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
KTUL
Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
Why the World Can Learn So Much from One Oklahoma Little League Player
There's a well-known bible verse that says, "And a child shall lead them". I like to think that can also mean leading by example, but who knew it would be on a baseball field?. Sometimes the simplest moments make people stop and think. That's exactly what happened Tuesday in Waco, Texas during a Little League regional tournament game between Pearland, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. What could have been a tragedy turned into a life lesson for everyone in attendance and now the world thanks to the viral video.
news9.com
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference Held At Cox Business Center
More than 3,000 are in Tulsa this week to attend the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference. The purpose of the conference is to get up to date on the innovation and technology in the gaming industry. "It's really showing what kind of vibrant industry we have here in Oklahoma," said...
Tulsa PAC has a full lineup for 45th season
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced a full lineup for its 45th season. FOX23′s Ron Terrell, who has been known to grace the stage himself, talked with PAC Chief Officer Mark Frie on the upcoming season. “We just hit the ground running!” Frie said....
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
KTUL
Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
KFOR
ShapED My Life: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says teacher helped him and another famous student achieve their goals
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In this episode of ShapED My Life, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum recalls how one high school speech and debate coach influenced him and actor Bill Hader to pursue their dreams. ‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of...
K-9 Splash held at McClure Pool
TULSA, Okla. — After Tulsa parks pools closed on Saturday, dogs were given the chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash. The K-9 Splash was held at the McClure Pool, near 11th and Memorial, and took place over two sessions on Sunday. All dogs participating were required to...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch
Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week with a bike ride to brunch Sunday morning. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the community members,...
news9.com
Gist: TPS Focused On Serving Students, Parents Can Be Partners
Tulsa Public School students head back to class one week from Friday. The district is starting the year under the cloud of accreditation downgrade and state audit that Superintendent Doctor Deborah Gist says is politically motivated. Wednesday on Six in the Morning, Gist said their focus remains on serving Tulsa...
Owasso HS softball team brings smile to young athlete in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Not everyone gets a chance to meet their heroes, but that’s exactly what happened when 6-year-old Mia Ullrich and her mom stopped at a Broken Arrow QuikTrip after a birthday party. Members of the Owasso High School softball team were also pulling up at...
Comments / 0