A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each victim and admitted to a prior strike, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO