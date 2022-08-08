Read full article on original website
Destination California: BeHere / 1942
In our first DESTINATION CALIFORNIA report of 2022, reporter/producer Gayle Anderson and photographer/editor/ co-producer Bob Keet explore the new exhibition BeHere/1942, an incredible augmented photography experience that tells the story of 120,000 Issei and Americans of Japanese descent being removed and exiled from their homes during World War Two, following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor December 7th, 1941.
Annie’s Soul Delicious hosting a school supply drive
Chef Annalisa Mastroianni, the owner of Annie’s Soul Delicious, joined us live to discuss the back-to-school donation drive that she’s hosting on Aug. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Chef Mastroianni is teaming up with Black Owned Food LA and various other restaurants in Little Ethiopia. Visitors are...
L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically
More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each victim and admitted to a prior strike, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.
