Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Yardbarker
Saints Sign Free-Agent CB
Brown played at South Dakota State for his collegiate career before getting drafted by the Bengals. During his career at South Dakota State, he racked up eight interceptions and 35 passes defended over 51 games played. He also tacked on 148 total tackles, six for a loss and forces four fumbles.
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL・
Ben Simmons Sends Out A Viral Tweet Amid Report Of Crazy Story
Recently, Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and he reported a very interesting story about Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was traded to the Nets at the trading deadline.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL・
Bears giving Riley Reiff reps at RT, rookie Braxton Jones at LT as O-line takes shape
Previously a possibility at left tackle, Riley Reiff now looks to be settling in on the right side. The Bears moved the longtime NFC North left tackle-turned-Bengals RT off the blind side recently, with Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com noting rookie Braxton Jones has taken most of the left-side reps over the past several days.
Eagles' Jason Kelce dealing with an elbow injury
The Eagles’ growing list of injured players is now up to 12 after Jason Kelce landed on the Tuesday morning practice report with an elbow injury. Philadelphia now has four wide receivers dealing with an injury, three offensive tackles, and two running backs. The Eagles will host the New...
Opinion: The 76ers Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player
Avery Bradley is still a free agent on August 10. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the best years of his career came on with the Boston Celtics. I believe the Philadelphia 76ers should sign him.
NBC Sports
Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings
Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
FOX Sports
Kyle Neptune wants to lead Villanova the Wright way
Kyle Neptune said it himself: "I would be lying if I said in my quiet moments at times that it doesn't cross my mind." The 37-year-old from Brooklyn doesn't have much quiet time these days, but even he's had the moments that many in the world of college basketball have had since the evening of April 20.
Saints’ Taysom Hill shifts to tight end, former QB no fan of move
Versatile New Orleans Saints’ offensive weapon Taysom Hill is done at quarterback for now, shifting to tight end on a
Tyrese Maxey Shows Out in Summer Game on Monday
To no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been putting in a ton of work this offseason. After the 2022 playoff run concluded, Maxey made it clear he didn’t feel he was good enough. Therefore, he used his shortcomings as motivation going into the offseason. For months, Maxey has ...
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to undergo elbow surgery
Jason Kelce took a bit of time this offseason before deciding he wanted to continue his career. The Philadelphia Eagles have their All-Pro center back in place, but they will be without him for the time being. The veteran snapper will undergo elbow surgery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com tweets. While...
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
