Back to school: How students can overcome writer’s block
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As students ease into classroom routines associated with the 2022-2023 school year, some may struggle to shift their summer vacation mindsets to ‘scholar mode.’. If this is the case, when faced with the task of writing a report, writer’s block can become a...
EBR School System to give ‘State of the Schools’ address Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting a “State of the Schools” address at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum downtown Wednesday night to update parents on district initiatives. The meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Louisiana...
Bishop Michael Duca takes part in school blessing ceremony at Franciscan High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Franciscan High School took a moment to mark the beginning of the school year on Tuesday morning. A school blessing ceremony was held on the grounds at 8 a.m. That included a blessing of the school by Bishop Michael G. Duca. Along with the...
Ascension schools will see several new additions to the system this year
ASCENSION PARISH - Tuesday was an exciting day in Ascension parish as it sent nearly 24,000 students back to 31 schools across the district. With the start of the school year, the school system is welcoming some new additions, including new school buses and smart technology in the classrooms. Pecan...
Schools still suffering from teacher shortages, instructional coaches return to EBR classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Monday was the first day of school for several school systems across the area. Although the first day of school is seen as a fresh start, teacher shortages continue to plague many districts this 2022-2023 school year. “We are still seeing an uptick in...
Parents say EBR transportation system had a bumpy ride for the first few days of school
BATON ROUGE- It's been a bumpy ride to and from school for some kids as districts fight a work force shortage, with complaints from parents about buses running late, some way too early or others loaded with the wrong group of kids. In East Baton Rouge Parish, a sign at...
EBR Councilman provides hundreds of students with free school supplies and haircuts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As East Baton Rouge Parish students prepare to head back to local classrooms on Monday, August 8, one organization used the weekend to make sure students would have everything they needed – including confidence. At District Five’s ‘Back to School Giveaway,’ officials provided...
EBR Mayor, School Superintendent, and Police Chief bid students farewell after first day of school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Campuses across East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish opened their doors bright and early Monday, August 8 to welcome students back to class for the start of a new school year. At Dufrocq Elementary School, students spent the day getting to know their teachers and...
Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
Mario Migliacio looks ahead to work on Iberville Parish School Board
Mario Migliacio had never run in an election before qualifying started for the Iberville Parish School Board race. After qualifying ended, he still won’t run for an election. Migliacio went unopposed in the recent qualifying period for the District E seat currently held by Polly Higdon. Higdon opted to...
BREC says, ‘Let’s GLOW crazy’ at upcoming community bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is inviting the public to get glowing at an upcoming Friday night glow-in-the-dark dance party. The Glow in the Dark Party, which will be hosted by BREC Adaptive and Families Helping...
MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren
Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
Metro Council approves $48M for public safety, infrastructure initiatives in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the Metro Council has approved $48 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for public safety and infrastructure initiatives. “The American Rescue Plan has provided East Baton Rouge Parish with an unprecedented opportunity to invest in our community. Throughout...
Organization teams up with DoorDash to help with food insecurity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Food insecurity, is still an issue in the Capital Area. One organization is trying to close the gap by teaming up with DoorDash to deliver healthy foods to people’s doors. Some areas in the Baton Rouge community have no or limited access to...
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
Denham Springs Police Dept. on the lookout for new recruits
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) is on the lookout for brave men and women who want to serve their community as police officers. DSPD send the invitation out via its official Facebook page Wednesday (August 10), urging interested individuals to contact them for...
Louisiana lawmakers call for changes to family services agency after toddler's overdose death
(The Center Square) — The fentanyl overdose death of a Baton Rouge toddler is prompting policy changes at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, as well as dual investigations into why repeated abuse reports to the agency failed to prevent the tragedy. The change announced at Monday’s...
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail gets $20M funding to jumpstart project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A major project that could possibly ease traffic is getting some major help. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail got 20 million dollars to jump-start the project. “The way to get from New Orleans to Baton Rouge...
Four-Star Zachary Safety Kylin Jackson Is Down To Two Schools, Will Announce Saturday
Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Four-star safety Kylin Jackson from Zachary, La. has announced his final two schools and will be making his college commitment this weekend. The 6-1, 200-pound defensive back will be deciding between LSU and Texas A&M on Saturday at 3:30...
