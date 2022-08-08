ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

brproud.com

Back to school: How students can overcome writer’s block

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As students ease into classroom routines associated with the 2022-2023 school year, some may struggle to shift their summer vacation mindsets to ‘scholar mode.’. If this is the case, when faced with the task of writing a report, writer’s block can become a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC says, ‘Let’s GLOW crazy’ at upcoming community bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is inviting the public to get glowing at an upcoming Friday night glow-in-the-dark dance party. The Glow in the Dark Party, which will be hosted by BREC Adaptive and Families Helping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren

Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs Police Dept. on the lookout for new recruits

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) is on the lookout for brave men and women who want to serve their community as police officers. DSPD send the invitation out via its official Facebook page Wednesday (August 10), urging interested individuals to contact them for...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail gets $20M funding to jumpstart project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A major project that could possibly ease traffic is getting some major help. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail got 20 million dollars to jump-start the project. “The way to get from New Orleans to Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA

