CNET
Windows 10 and 11: Easily Take Screenshots on Your PC
Want to save an online receipt, or have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to make sure you have extra copies of important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all, or part, of your screen.
Digital Trends
How to boot Windows 10 from a USB drive
The process of downloading and installing a fresh copy of Windows 10 or even updating a Windows 7 PC to Windows 10 is pretty straightforward. But did you know that you also can run Windows right from a USB flash drive? Now it does sound like a great way of securing personal files, especially if you have to share a PC with your family members or office colleagues. However, you do need to keep in mind that booting Windows from a USB drive means that it will run slow, as flash drives are not as fast as traditional internal solid-state drives (SSDs) or hard drives.
The Windows Club
Unable to set Security question for Local Account in Windows 11/10
Security questions help you recover the account when you forget your local account password. However, if you are unable to set security questions for local account in Windows 11 or Windows 10, here is how you can get them back. It disappears only when the administrator turns on a setting in the Local Group Policy Editor or Registry Editor. This article will help you open the setting and opt for the factory defaults.
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Excel Is Waiting for Another Application to Complete an OLE Action
You can come across the “Microsoft excel is waiting for another application to complete an ole action” error message while working with other applications such as Word or other in Excel. Generally, this happens when Excel doesn’t receive the required data from the other app it is interacting...
Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware
Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
technewstoday.com
ipconfig Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Ipconfig is a handy command-line tool that lets users inquire about the network configurations and troubleshoot network issues. There are different switches of ipconfig that lets users modify and reset the network settings with ease. However, these commands sometimes do not get executed right away. Windows users have frequently reported...
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Unknown USB Device (Port Reset Failed) Error
An Unknown USB Device indicates that your USB driver stack failed to enumerate a USB device. The detection, identification and leading of drivers for the USB device fall under USB enumeration. During this process, the hub driver sends a reset request to the port. If the port doesn’t respond within...
Business Insider
How to turn Narrator on or off on a Windows 10 computer, for an accessibility feature that reads text aloud
Narrator is an accessibility feature in Windows 10 that reads your computer screen aloud. You can turn Narrator on or off by opening the Settings app and going to the Ease of Access section. You can also turn Narrator on or off quickly using the Win+CTRL+Enter keyboard shortcut. Visit Business...
The Windows Club
Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM
If you get Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM error while opening the Launch Anywhere app on your computer, here is how you can get rid of this issue. It may happen with any version of Java. However, it is recommended to go through these solutions to troubleshoot the issue on Windows 11/10 PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Split Your Screen on Windows 11
Do you multitask a lot? If yes, then splitting your Windows screen can come in super handy. With the split screen feature of your Windows, you can easily divide your screen into multiple columns and rows—this will help you look over and manage numerous tasks at once. Here’s how...
The Windows Club
How to turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10
At times, apps gather usage data anonymously from your system. However, if you do not want that to happen, you can turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10, using the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor. What is Microsoft application telemetry?. According to the official statement, Microsoft “Application Telemetry...
Discovering Linux - 10 Key Questions About Linux OS Answered
Below I have answered some of the questions that I came across in HackerNoon’s Linux Writing Prompt:. 1. Why do you prefer to use Linux over macOS or Windows?. Ok, let me explain it like this. Coming from a West African country, Windows OS is the dominant OS here and it was the first OS I had experience with. While I also heard about Mac OS due to the popularity of apple, I didn’t really come across any computer device running another OS asides from Windows. Not like I actually had access to a lot of computers though, but from the little exposure I had, It seemed like computers just came with Windows OS and that was it.
The Windows Club
What are System Error Memory Dump Files in Windows 11/10?
System Error Memory Dump Files or Win Dump Files are like reports created whenever your computer experiences a crash. As the name suggests, they are Dump Files that are created and stored with information about each crash event and can be used to diagnose the problem that caused the crash. There are two major types of memory dump files, Memory.dmp and minidump. Memory Dump Files are important; however, they do take up a bit of space, and that can be a problem for users, especially if the storage is small.
PC Magazine
Microsoft, CISA Warn of Actively Exploited 'DogWalk' Windows Bug
Microsoft has warned its customers that a vulnerability known as DogWalk, which affects every recent version of Windows and Windows Server, is being actively exploited by attackers. DogWalk (CVE-2022-34713) is a high severity vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) that can be exploited to enable remote code...
PC Magazine
OneDrive Turns 15, Gets Updated Home Screen and Stories Feature
Microsoft Sync, Windows Live Mesh, SkyDrive—Microsoft’s OneDrive cloud storage and syncing service has undergone several name and function changes since first appearing on the scene 15 years ago. But in those years, the service has become a highly functional, reliable, well-oiled component in the Windows engine. In honor...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Can’t Connect to Printer" Error on Windows 11
Windows supports a lot of printers by default, so you can start printing right after connecting it to your PC. However, even after installing the correct drivers, you may encounter a "cannot connect to printer" error. This error might occur if you have not set up your printer correctly or if the printer cables might be loose, to name a few reasons.
ZDNet
How to back up your files in Windows 10 and 11 with File History
Backing up your documents and other files in Windows is always advisable in case the originals ever get lost or corrupted. That's especially true for files that are important, sensitive, or irreplaceable. But ideally, you want a seamless and automated way to back up your files so that you don't have to keep doing it manually. Though you can turn to a variety of third-party backup programs, a tool built into Windows is worth trying, namely, File History.
Cult of Mac
Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
The Windows Club
Voice Recorder not working in Windows 11/10
If the Voice Recorder app is not working on Windows 11 or Windows 10, follow these troubleshooting tips to make it work again. There could be several reasons why the Voice Recorder has stopped working. This article explains most of the common causes along with the solutions so that you can get rid of the issue within moments and start recording your voice again.
Digital Trends
How to delete files on a Chromebook
Among operating systems, Google's Chrome OS is the most unique. It's far more focused on using online services and is built around the Chrome browser. One way Chromebook differentiates itself from the rest is its lack of a recycle bin, though that’s not to say you aren’t able to delete any of your files on the system.
