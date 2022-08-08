Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local 12-year-old is making a name for himself in the triathlon world. Rhys Ferrito recently competed in the 2022 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship, placing third in the nation in his age group. “When I think about it, I’m like, “wow how did...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Senior Summer Games
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Registration is now open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. Athletes 50 and older are invited to sign up for the event, which runs from August 22 to September 2, 2022. This year, new events are being added such as axe-throwing and disc-golf. Registration can be...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games
Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
KOLO TV Reno
Aces' Ryne Nelson happy to be competing in Reno
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada tight ends unproven, but working toward big role
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an unproven group, but one that will play a big role in Nevada’s offense this season. “For them to come in and embrace me and my style of coaching and what we’re trying to do within the tight end room within this offense, I’ve been very pleased,” said the position group’s coach, Derek Sage.
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
KOLO TV Reno
Heroes Gala Event this Saturday
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
KOLO TV Reno
Jeff Nady reflects on earning dream job at Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “When I got into coaching then giving back to my alma mater was always the goal.”. A member of The Union, now coaching The Union. From 2008 to 2012 Jeff Nady worked his way up the depth chart from a redshirt freshman to being on preseason honor lists his final year. One of the best seasons in team history was right in the middle in 2010. The then-300 pounder doesn’t look like he used to ten years ago, but he’s back where he belongs.
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KOLO TV Reno
Fireworks start small brushfire in Stead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roman candle fireworks started a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Stead, the Reno Fire Department reported. It was reported in a field in the 12800 block of Moya Boulevard just south of Echo Avenue at 1:41 p.m. Fire crews held it to a quarter of an acre.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman creates financiallyfitemployees.com to help navigate inflation (PART 1)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D created a financial education program designed to help her clients overcome common barriers responsible for preventing proper budgeting, saving, and investing. ”Where do you see the Company in five years?” asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond. “We have an overarching...
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be nearly 100 degrees outside, but with school quickly approaching, the leaves will soon be changing bringing with it spooky season!. Kara Beckmann, owner of the paint party business, Studio 775, stopped by Morning Break to share how she’s now offering ceramic painting for Halloween and fall themed parties.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada DMV to go appointment only starting Aug. 15
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday they will not be accepting walk-in appointments starting Aug. 15. The department will switch to appointment only at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno. In a press release, the Nevada DMV says the change is being made due to staffing shortages.
KOLO TV Reno
Add a ‘pop of color’ to your wardrobe at The Children’s Cabinet’s annual Art of Childhood fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together here in Northern Nevada. Through free programs and services, everyone from children to young adults can learn to thrive within their schools, families and neighborhoods. You can be a part of that mission by attending the non-profit’s annual “Art of Childhood” fundraiser at the end of the month. This year’s theme is “Pop of Color.”
Nevada Appeal
Remembrance Run ends at Stewart school on Sunday
The Nevada Indian Commission will host the arrival of the 2022 Remembrance Run on Sunday, Aug. 14. The 50-mile journey from the Yerington Paiute Reservation to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City honors the children who survived Indian boarding schools and remembers those who did not, according to a news release.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 2)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D created a financial education program as a UNR student. It’s designed to help her clients overcome common barriers responsible for preventing proper budgeting, saving, and investing. It’s called Financially Fit Employees and Financially Fit Me. This report is focusing on budgeting....
KOLO TV Reno
Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
KOLO TV Reno
Waffles and Wishes go hand in hand at Make-A-Wish’s largest fundraiser in the region
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for Make-A-Wish’s fundraiser breakfast, “Waffles and Wishes.”. Regional director, Seema Donahoe, stopped by Morning Break to share how the event will help raise the money for the more than 50 kids waiting for their wishes to be granted here in Northern Nevada.
