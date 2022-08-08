ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent, AL

Alabama city disbands police after finding racist texts

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

VINCENT, Ala. (WTVO) — A small Alabama town’s city council has decided to terminate their entire police force after racist messages between two officers were revealed.

The exchange, which happened on social media, user “752” asked another “What do y’all call a pregnant slave,” according to The Guardian . Another user responded with question marks, and user 752 responded “BOGO Buy one, get one free.”

Vincent City Council met on Tuesday to make a decision on the issue, the same day that the messages were first brought to light. Police Chief James Srygley said earlier in the day that the department had conducted an internal investigation, but he was terminated along with the rest of the department on Thursday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday that they condemn the actions and that they will help citizens of the town with any emergency law enforcement services.

Of the 2,000 people that lived in Vincent in 2021, less than 500 were Black and only eight were Hispanic, according to Data Commons .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

