View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Nurse facing murder charges in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

By Carlos Saucedo, Tony Kurzweil, Cindy Von Quednow, Jennifer McGraw
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

A 37-year-old nurse accused of killing six people and injuring eight others when her Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills last week faces six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, officials announced Monday.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón called the crash “tragic.”

Nicole Linton , a traveling nurse from Houston, was being held in lieu of $9 million bond and faces up to 90 years to life in prison if convicted, Gascón said. She appeared in court Monday, but it is unclear whether she entered a plea.

Photos: 6 killed in Windsor Hills crash
Nicole Linton during her initial court appearance. Aug. 8, 2022 (KTLA)

Authorities believe Linton’s car was traveling at around 90 mph when she sped through a red light and hit crossing vehicles at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, were on their way to a prenatal checkup when the speeding Mercedes hit them and exploded into flames.

Everyone in Ryan’s vehicle died, including her unborn son.

Two other women in another vehicle were also killed, but they have yet to be been identified. Six other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye,” Gascón said at a news conference Monday. “While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there’s catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured. It’s not only a tremendous loss to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy who watched the now viral video of the collision.”

The scene of the crash that killed six people at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

There is no evidence that alcohol was a factor in the deadly incident, but the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Gascón said.

Loved ones gathered at the site of the horrific crash over the weekend.

Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s younger sister, shared this message for Linton.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” Kerr said. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of Lester and Ryan, Alonzo and her unborn son pay for funeral expenses.

Comments / 5

Person In The Mirror
2d ago

I don't get the suspected part? She did it, plain and simple. The car wasn't driving itself, and it sure as heck wasn't drinking and having an argument with its boyfriend while going 100mph. Life in prison for her will be a gift, to say the least. We all know her lawyer will be looking for a malfunction in car somewhere, and it'll be sitting in front or next to him, the entire trial!

Reply
5
Mimmies
2d ago

This is what happens when you dont value your life or other's. May God give the families strength to carry on. So so 😥 sad.

Reply
5
Terrie Byone Moulds
2d ago

Wow! I grew up near, and my brother current lives, on the hill on Slauson and Overhill. That intersection is dangerous due to the many wide lanes that encourages speed, going north and south bound on LaBrea. This is a tragic situation. However, you must be accountable for your actions and this women must pay for her mistake 🙏🏽😢

Reply
3
 

