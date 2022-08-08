ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Kitchn

Before & After: A “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen Is Transformed with a $500 Makeover

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
realitytitbit.com

Where is Instant Dream Home on Netflix filmed?

Instant Dream Home sees Danielle Brooks and co surprise a group of families, who are unaware just how much their homes are about to be totally transformed and radically improved. So, where are the houses located?. With just 12 hours to play with, a team of specialized experts put their...
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dark Dining Room Gets a Bright Makeover, with a Surprising Pop of Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dealing with a dark space due to dark walls or a lack of windows? Try these 10 tricks for making a room look brighter. Then, check out DIYer Alyssa Yost’s (@alyssayosthome) One Room Challenge dining room redo for inspiration on how to take a room from “dark even during the day” to “rarely needing to turn the lights on.”
OK! Magazine

'The One That Got Away' Stars Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest — See The Photos Of Their House Flipping Dream

Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
The Kitchn

Before & After: An Off-White Kitchen Gets a Bold, Retro-Inspired Makeover, Thanks to Paint

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sophie McGehee’s Little Rock, Arkansas home, aka The Colorblock House, is a celebration of color: She’s renovating the 1965 home and giving each room a dedicated hue. The powder room is orange, the dining room is green, the bedroom is blue, and the kitchen is a bold teal — a far cry from its yellowish beige beginnings.
realitytitbit.com

Rollie from Baddies South first found fame on another Zeus show

After the success of Bad Girls Club, Baddies South was launched as a spin-off series on the Zeus Network. Briana Walker, Natalie Nunn, Elliadria ‘Persuasian’ Griffin, Anne Moore and more ladies star on the show alongside ‘Rollie’. Fans saw the show premiere on Zeus on June 12th. So, let’s find out more about Rollie from Baddies South.
Us Weekly

No One Will Know You Got This Designer-Style Tote on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love our designer bags. Of course we do! We wouldn’t deny it. But we only own so many. They’re expensive, and even though we view them as “worth it” in a way, we’re also not on board […]
mansionglobal.com

Hugh Jackman Buys New York City Penthouse for $21.125 Million

Actor Hugh Jackman has paid $21.125 million for a penthouse in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to public records and a person familiar with the transaction. Records show the condo unit last traded in 2012 for $19.4 million. The penthouse had been on and off the market since October 2021 and was initially priced at $25 million.
HGTV

We Tried the TikTok-Famous Heatless Curler. Did It Work?

I was calling my friend via FaceTime when she popped up with her hair styled as a medieval princess. I had heard about the “heatless curls” trend on TikTok, so I suspected this explained her new Marie Antoinette-style braid. “You have to try this,” she told me. “You just wrap your hair around the band, sleep with it and you’ll have curls the next day!” After sending me pictures of the result and telling me how the locks lasted the entire day, I knew I had to try it out.
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dirty Disaster of a Space Transforms into a Beautiful Butler’s Pantry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Anybody lucky enough to have a pantry to call their own knows that pantries can play out their own Dickensian version of, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” A well-organized pantry can make even something as mundane as storing food or getting a can of tomato paste a pleasant task. A helter-skelter pantry, on the other hand, can cause stress and frustration every single time you go to put groceries away or cook.
